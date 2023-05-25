Growing up as a sibling of a brother with an intellectual disability, I saw first-hand the difficulty my parents experienced. Trying to find resources as special needs parents 40 years ago wasn’t simple, especially in a small town in Kentucky. And at that time, my brother, Nick, was only the 11th person in the United States to be diagnosed with his specific chromosomal disability.
When my parents were told by doctors to institutionalize my brother, they didn’t. When experts told them my brother wouldn’t be able to live a meaningful life, they were wrong.
How lonely that journey must have been for my parents as they forged their own path for Nick. They didn’t know other special needs parents. They couldn’t connect with other moms and dads raising a child with the same, or even a similar, disability as Nick.
I know that my mom especially struggled with understanding the “why” of their story.
Why was Nick born with a disability?
Why was our family impacted by special needs? It certainly didn’t feel very special to her as a first-time mom. And it didn’t feel special as she raised Nick and I in a world that didn’t understand him.
It wasn’t until many years later that my mom told me she understood the “why.”
Because of Nick, I became a special education teacher. I wanted to help other families like my own. When I saw that Nick and the students in my classroom didn’t have a place to continue to grow and learn after graduation, I took a leap of faith and left my career as a teacher to open Puzzle Pieces.
In 2013, in preparation for Puzzle Pieces’ first banquet, I was struggling with my speech and what I should say to my staff and the families we served. I asked my mom for advice.
That is when she told me, “I have wondered all these years why God gave Nick his disability, and now I know. It’s so you could do all of this.”
It was at that moment that my mom understood the why behind her story. But most importantly, she had gratitude.
She wasn’t grateful for Nick’s disability or the challenges it created for him and our family. But she was grateful for beautiful things that came out of our unique journey.
She learned that a special needs journey and gratitude can co-exist.
It was this powerful conversation that reshaped how I approach my own life and how I help other special needs families that I serve understand how powerful gratitude can be.
Experts have proven that gratitude is a practical tool that, when practiced, can help us sleep better, lower stress, develop positive relationships and generally lead healthier lives.
My mom’s story and the good she found in the bad, the joy she found in the hard, is what motivated me to create my latest project, The Gratitude Journal, a self reflection targeted specifically to special needs moms. The journal features 30 moms from around the world that are all walking their unique journeys with a child with a disability. The idea behind the journal is to not only develop that tool of gratitude, but to allow moms to connect with other moms and build their village.
You may not relate to the special needs journey that impacted my mom. But you have your own story and your own circumstances that have led you to ask, “why me?”
What if you started each day being grateful for your journey? Grateful for the beautiful things that came out of your darkest times?
Don’t allow the “why” of your story to prevent you from seeing the joy and light that surround you.
