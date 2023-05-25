Growing up as a sibling of a brother with an intellectual disability, I saw first-hand the difficulty my parents experienced. Trying to find resources as special needs parents 40 years ago wasn’t simple, especially in a small town in Kentucky. And at that time, my brother, Nick, was only the 11th person in the United States to be diagnosed with his specific chromosomal disability.

When my parents were told by doctors to institutionalize my brother, they didn’t. When experts told them my brother wouldn’t be able to live a meaningful life, they were wrong.

