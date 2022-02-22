Before making his way to the Owensboro area, 34-year-old Adrian Yancy, known as rapper and musician W!Fi, became intrigued with hip hop and rap music at an early age.
“It was impressive,” Yancy said. “I liked stuff that impressed me ... I grew up in Philadelphia and, I mean, hip hop was everywhere for the most part. I did enjoy it in general, but it was mostly the people that were lyrically gifted that really stuck out to me. I thought it was cool that someone could take ... a concept and then go a whole song and not go off track and ... keep to that concept, even if it was not necessarily in an upfront way.”
Although surrounded by the music, Yancy admits that he didn’t perform out when living in Philadelphia but was beginning to write at about 9, even when he wasn’t sure what he was exactly jotting down.
“At first, (I was writing about) nothing. Absolutely nothing,” Yancy said. “It was frustrating because you couldn’t put that thought together to make it connect until (having) practice and having situations as an adult … The more I went through (things), the easier it was to paint a picture rather than having it just be a bunch of random splashes on a canvas.”
It wasn’t until he made his way to Pittsburgh in his teens that Yancy started to have thoughts of performing, while also trying to find the confidence to get in front of a crowd.
Yancy attended Taylor Allderdice High School, where one of his friends since middle school eventually found success as Grammy-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa, while another student became Grammy-nominated rapper Mac Miller, who was only a few years behind Yancy.
By the time he entered adulthood, Yancy began to take his musician journey seriously and started writing content that was “less shallow” and was experiencing situations that he could truly express, rather than simply “trying to rhyme.”
“I like the underlying things — things that say things without saying things,” Yancy said. “Things that mean more than one thing because it leaves the listener with that open opportunity to figure out what that means to them.”
One example in particular was Yancy writing about how people viewed him based on the way he spoke and being educated made him “less of an African American or Black person” because of his use of proper grammar and vocabulary, which was part of his upbringing from his father.
“Probably the first thing was the way that I’m perceived as a Black man because of the way I talk,” Yancy said. “It was the first thing I wrote about where I really put some of ‘me’ into it and actually knew what I was talking about and had a point to make.”
Yancy made his debut at 21 as part of a hip hop group T.U.A at a small Pittsburgh bar that held a competition that consisted of about 20 acts on the bill. Though nervous, Yancy and the group won and received free recording studio time.
He continued to make music as a part of the duo The D.I.G’s with his friend and fellow rapper Walkman, born Kevin Reilly, releasing one mixtape.
Yancy eventually moved to Owensboro in 2015 with his partner at the time, who was originally from the area, and focused on fatherhood to two children, now 5 and 8.
“We were supposed to be here for about a year,” Yancy said. “We separated but we’ve kept a good relationship (and) I just wanted to stay close to my kids. …(And) one thing that’s important about my relationship with her when we got here is that no matter what, she’s always been a huge supporter in any situation of me and music.”
Yancy was also keen on finally making moves with his music and, for the first time, by himself.
After taking a self-imposed break, Yancy eventually found himself performing in the Louisville area and a small handful of shows in Owensboro at Bar Louie and Club Unk, while also opening up for rappers Haystak and Riff Raff.
But it wasn’t until last January that Yancy began to tackle his career, debuting his first single and music video “Clouds” on New Year’s Day, followed by “No Bottom Shelf” about a month later.
“The year before, I had planned to do it and I didn’t want to regret not ever actually giving it the shot that I think I should give it,” Yancy said. “It’s just the type of thing that you kind of look at and go, ‘Look, if I’m gonna tell my kids to go and do something that they want to do, I’m going to do the same thing.’ I built up more confidence in myself, so I felt like it was worth a shot.”
Within his first two months of putting himself out there, Yancy was contacted by Mostly Paper Productions, an entertainment company out of Bowling Green and Louisville, that offered
him a “risk free” contract to help him reach a
wider audience.
“It was really fast,” Yancy said. “(It was) humbling, it was exciting.”
Since signing, Yancy plans to put out an upcoming 10-track project in the coming months and is working hard to find the perfect sounds.
“I spend a lot of time looking at beats, like way too much time,” Yancy laughed. “I buy them or lease them from producers all over the place ... Beats are important, and I’ve been told that I’m very versatile and I rap over pretty much anything, but I don’t like to unless it’s easy (to connect to). I listen to hundreds ... maybe even more than that probably (in) a week.”
Yancy also does the recording, editing, cutting, pasting, and creates preliminary mixes of his tracks before sending off to either the label or a trusted friend to help out with the mastering process to help have the best product.
Still, Yancy makes sure to review the work carefully before the songs go out to the public.
“I am very picky and it’s only because I have done it myself, so I actually know what I am talking about ... and how to tell you what’s wrong with it,” Yancy said. “It has to not just be big and full of a sound, but it has to be clean and pleasing to listen to. Because even a good song — if there’s harshness to it, it makes it harder to enjoy.”
With his found confidence and continuous growth in performing, Yancy writes about what’s honest for him, organic and how he feels in the moment.
“I’m against talking about things that I have no experience with,” Yancy said. “It’s more important for me to be like, ‘Hey, I can’t relate but I’m here for you’ rather than trying to pretend that I can; it’s the same thing. I’m not going to rap about or try to tell a story that’s not something that I was close enough to or that I experienced because that’s empty, in my opinion ... It just doesn’t feel right.”
And Yancy plans on not becoming stagnant even if his work is getting praise.
“I just don’t want positive feedback. To me, one of the most important things in any situation or anything you ever do is growth,” Yancy said. “If you don’t like it, just tell me because I’m probably going to ask you why. Otherwise, I’m going to keep doing the same thing that may not be working. I want to know things like that.”
Though he has taken a break before, Yancy feels that the music will always be a part of him in a number of ways.
“It’s therapeutic. I don’t think I’ll ever stop ... I just love it so much,” Yancy said. “I love the expressive part of it and I like being able to express it. I like to impress myself when it comes to that ... It’s also timeless — there’s going to be certain songs that I can put out (that) I haven’t yet. I have songs that I have for my children ... (and) I know that whatever happens to me, my kids will be able to listen to it. It will be there; it’s not going anywhere.”
For more information, visit open.spotify.com/artist/5HE2cIqPFgWK1Hv8Rfdqt4?si=hnGRyVQkTC-C1AJOWahKaQ or facebook.com/Wifidagoat.
