Tracy McGee grew up in Las Vegas singing in his church’s gospel choir.
It’s a love, a passion and a chance to promote his faith that he brought with him when he became a student at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
And forming the KWC Gospel Choir in 2021 helped keep the 20-year-old McGee in Owensboro when he found himself missing his family.
“I was extremely homesick, and I didn’t know what to do,” said McGee, who’s majoring in music, vocal performance and Christian ministries.
McGee said he approached Lisa Clark, KWC’s associate professor of music and music program coordinator, about forming a gospel choir.
Clark paired McGee with another KWC student — Ke’Shawn Flowers — who has a similar church worship background, and the two were able to establish the choir.
“That was sort of how it was born,” Clark said. “It was Ke’Shawn and Tracy getting together and making music.”
The choir’s numbers fluctuate from semester to semester but hover around 15 singers, with McGee acting as the student director.
McGee said the group will sing traditional gospel choir music, contemporary praise and worship pieces such as “Break Every Chain,” “Hallelujah You’re Worthy” and “I Thank God.”
But for McGee, it’s being able to share his Christian faith through music that drives him.
“I think it’s really important for college students to have something that can anchor them, and the only thing, we all know, is God,” McGee said. “I find it a joy and a privilege to be able to teach them gospel music. Ideally, all of the gospel music that we do sing is inherited from the scriptures. We have an obligation to bring Jesus wherever we’re at and encourage them through song.”
In March, the gospel choir held its largest concert to date with Callie Day, a former “America’s Got Talent” contestant.
“That was the best thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” McGee said.
Clark said the gospel choir gained more attention than expected and went beyond its vision of being a volunteer-based club for students to fellowship and sing together.
“It’s been a roller-coaster,” Clark said. “I’d say there have been some successful moments, and there have been some teachable moments. It turned into what could we do without putting too much pressure on the members of the gospel choir.”
McGee said he’s been humbled by the experience and would like to see someone who is not a student directing the choir in the future.
And despite some challenges, McGee complimented KWC for giving him the chance to create a gospel choir.
“Our school is big on you can create anything you want … because at larger schools there’s already a gospel choir or a jazz ensemble,” McGee said. “So having the opportunity to create that and see others flourish with what you created is really encouraging as a student leader.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
