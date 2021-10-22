Greg Sestero will make his return to Owensboro this weekend, along with one of the city’s local talents.
The 43-year old actor and author, best known for playing “Mark” in the 2003 cult film “The Room” and the co-author of “The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made” will be holding a screening of his directorial debut “Miracle Valley” at Blandford Hall at Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. The event will be run by the Daviess County Public Library.
Sestero is also the lead role and writer of the film.
The film premiere will be followed by a discussion led by Sestero about the making of the film before holding a screening of “The Room.”
Sestero wrote and shot the film based on his experiences in southern Arizona, which he said had a number of possibilities.
“The sunsets, lights, and location — there’s a lot of stuff you can do with it,” Sestero said. “Tucson, Tombstone, to Lake Powell — with the colors and everything, you can really show up and you have interesting scenery to shoot.”
“Miracle Valley” is about an “obsessive photographer who is invited with his girlfriend to a desert getaway in search of an ultra-rare bird,” inspired by residents in Arizona having a keen interest in birdwatching.
“I had no idea that it was a big thing and I realized that people from all over the world come to this town for that,” Sestero said. “I thought it was really fascinating. ...There’s a lot of trees and a lot of nature. There’s all types of hawks and rare-feathered birds — I was super into it.”
Sestero was interested in making a horror movie from the get-go, noting his fondness of the genre growing up.
“ ‘Psycho’ is one of my all-time favorites, ‘The Nightmare on Elm Street,’ as well,” Sestero said. “ ‘Silence of the Lambs’ was the movie that really haunted me. I’ve always been fascinated with horror (and) psychological horror and I thought that having written ‘The Disaster Artist,’ having survived ‘The Room’ — a great segue for me is to step into horror because there’s so much you can do with it.”
Sestero has been holding test screenings of “Miracle Valley” and has been pleased with the reception so far.
“We played (the film) straight and it’s a crazy story,” Sestero said. “The reaction, the call-outs, and the laughs — it was amazing to see the crowd. I think that’s what horror does; it gives you a communal experience.”
Being his first time sitting in the director’s chair, Sestero got some tips from director Mike Flanigan while on the set of “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and even recalls his experiences on “The Room” guiding part of the process of being heartfelt and telling the story.
“I learned on ‘The Room’ — everybody went all out …,” Sestero said. “They were trying to make the best film that they could, and it’s very sincere. It’s a movie that has a lot of sincerity and that’s why I think people still talk about it 20 years later.”
Sestero wanted to create a film that was in line with 1970s horror flicks “The Hills Have Eyes” and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” and made sure authenticity was at the forefront.
“Seventies horror is earnest,” Sestero said. “It takes a really engaging complex setting, the killer setting, and the characters fight for their lives but they’re so earnest of how they do it. I really love that. I don’t like when people try to go for laughs or try to make things crazy or scary. We had a really great cast that really understood that and gave it their all. …We weren’t sitting out in cafes in Los Angeles; we were out in a desert making a film….”
One of the “great” cast members in the film is Owensboro’s own Louisa Torres, an OCTS graduate and former student body president.
“It’s full circle because we’re premiering this film on the same stage where I went to study acting,” Torres said.
Torres, who plays Erika in the film, admits that playing characters in horror movies is quite the opposite of how she is in her day-to-day life.
“If you meet me in person, I’m the most religious person … and I get cast as the opposite,” Torres said. “I make really good villains. I just think that I’m in tune with my dark side as much as I am my light side.”
However, Torres said that she grew up on horror movies thanks to her stepmother’s collection and got her start with local filmmakers that were keen of the genre.
Torres met Sestero through Wesley Johnson, library associate, and at viewing of “The Room” and James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist.” Since then, Torres and Sestero have formed quite a close bond, saying that they found a love of conspiracy theories.
“When Greg and I talk, we get deep,” Torres said. “He’s one of those friends that texts you on Christmas and your birthday — he’s sincere as a person and a good friend.”
Torres found to have a good experience on set with Sestero both on screen and behind the scenes.
“As a director, I really appreciate his artistic vision,” Torres said. “The locations are stunning. ...And then working with him in a scene, he really brings the actor out of you. ...It’s like working with (Leonardo) DiCaprio — you would expect DiCaprio to be on his A-game, obviously. But, (Greg) also carries you through the scene with him and I appreciate that about (him). We were in this thing together and brought out the best in me.”
Sestero is excited to be sharing his film while also doing something to better himself.
“I approach it as a film lover and I enjoy the challenge of making something new and showing the audience,” Sestero said. “Giving them a new thill and a new ride. …I look forward to the challenge of continuing to create and that’s where the joy comes from.”
Torres, on the other hand, is just excited to finally see the film for the first time on Saturday.
“I haven’t seen it yet,” Torres said. “I can’t wait to see my performance. (Greg) always boasts in my head about ‘Oh, you’re great’ and … I’m like, ‘I hope I’m worthy of all this praise…’ ”
Torres hopes that folks in attendance will be able to respect the efforts from people like Sestero and the community.
“I hope (that people) can appreciate the local talent,” Torres said. “I’m just proud of our arts community and I don’t think people realize it’s here. I just hope more people appreciate it a little bit more.”
Tickets for the event are free but will be limited to only 60 people due to COVID restrictions. As per COVID restrictions, OCTC requires attendees to be masked.
To reserve a ticket, visit http://go.dcplibrary.org/SesteroDoubleFeature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.