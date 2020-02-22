On Wednesday, in the Western Christian liturgical calendar, we begin the Season of Lent, a season for us to remember who and what we are and to return to God. Sukkot, a Hebrew word meaning “booths” or “huts,” is a Jewish festival to help people remember who and what they are and to return to God.
Sukkot, known in English as the Feast of Booths, began as an agricultural festival to celebrate the fall harvest season. People would live in makeshift structures alongside the fields that they were in the process of harvesting. They would erect a “sukkah,” a small, temporary booth or hut.
Over time, this festival took on an enhanced meaning due to the experience of the people of Israel after their exodus from bondage in Egypt. So now, during this festival, people commemorate the 40 years of wandering in the desert wilderness after the giving of the Torah atop Mt. Sinai. As they wandered in the desert wilderness after their release from bondage, the people of Israel dwelled in huts.
God had released them from slavery with great signs of power. As we read in the Hebrew Scriptures, it took several plagues to end their bondage. It took blood, frogs, gnats, flies, livestock pestilence, boils, hail, locusts, darkness, and the death of the firstborn. And it took a powerful wind to divide the waters. The Hebrew Scriptures tell us that it took the parting of the sea to make a passage of dry land for the people to get out from under the yoke of bondage.
God had released the people with great signs of power, but now they were dwelling in huts while wandering in the desert wilderness, which can be an inhospitable place. The desert wilderness can be so inhospitable, times can get so hard, that they looked back and thought bondage may not have been all that bad.
In the Book of Exodus, the Israelites say to Moses and Aaron: “If only we had died by the hand of the Lord in the land of Egypt, when we sat by the fleshpots and ate our fill of bread; for you have brought us out into this wilderness to kill this whole assembly with hunger” (Exodus 16:3).
And so, we are made to wonder about what it is in our past that keeps us from looking forward. We are made to wonder if we could give up our fleshpots of Egypt without looking back. Here they are, out from bondage, now inhabiting the desert wilderness, which has too little food and water for their comfort. The desert wilderness is a place where they can tangibly feel their reliance, their dependence, on God. But they don’t really enjoy that feeling.
God gives them manna, and they eat. Manna is bread. The Israelites were tested by manna to learn that “one does not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of the Lord” (Deuteronomy 8:3).
And God gives them water from the rock, so they drink. In the Book of Exodus, the Lord says to Moses, “ ‘Strike the rock, and water will come out of it, so that the people may drink.’ Moses did so, in the sight of the elders of Israel” (Exodus 17:6). After they wandered in the wilderness of the Sinai desert without water, God saved them by instructing Moses to strike a rock with his staff, whereupon fresh water gushed out.
So, they have their moments in the often dangerous desert wilderness when they realize that they could not survive without God. But attitudes can be fluid. Changes in our external conditions may bring changes in our interior relationship with God.
After the ancient Israelites entered the Promised Land, they were able to gain a sense of self-sufficiency. They settled in and grew their own food.
But the Lord spoke through the prophet Hosea and said, “When I fed them, they were satisfied; they were satisfied, and their heart was proud; therefore they forgot me” (Hosea 13:6).
They built fortified cities to live in under protection from their rivals. They were no longer living in such an obviously dangerous condition. But this brought a different kind of danger. The danger was that the Israelites might begin to rely on themselves and themselves alone.
When we rely on ourselves and ourselves alone, we open ourselves up to the arrogance of thinking that self-sufficiency is real. We lose our gratitude. We can become caught up with ourselves and our strength and our possessions. And we may begin to think of ourselves falsely, as if we have total control as the masters of our own destinies.
So, in order to remember their proper place in the universe, every year, once a year, the people of Israel would ritually go back to the desert wilderness. They would return to the desert wilderness, not to slavery, but to the desert wilderness. They would live in huts for a week during Sukkot, the Feast of Booths.
Many still keep this tradition. Sukkot is celebrated five days after Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the annual Jewish observance of fasting, prayer, and repentance that is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
The provisional nature of huts serves to remind us of our dependence on God. And these huts remind us of liberation, of the huts that freed people inhabited on their way to the Promised Land.
Life in huts was simpler. Living in huts during the festival of Sukkot allows people to remember the simplicity of life in the desert wilderness, where there were fewer distractions and a lot less stuff around.
The point of all this is to keep from being more concerned with what they own rather than what they have become. They have become free after years in bondage.
The desert wilderness time is not remembered in order to return to a time of deprivation. The desert wilderness time is reentered into in order to recall a simpler time when there was less to be distracted by, less to own and less to do.
The desert wilderness time is reentered into in order to recall when there was just enough, prior to becoming so satisfied in the Promised Land.
For Christians, Lent is a season similar to the Jewish festival of Sukkot. The image of the desert wilderness may be seen as a time of joy in our full, busy, complicated lives. The Season of Lent is a gift to us, a gift that offers us a 40-day opportunity to pull back, to step away, to catch our breath, and retrieve some of the perspective that one loses when they leave the desert wilderness.
Most of us are certainly not terrible sinners. But we know that even our everyday sins get in our way and prevent us from being our best selves.
We read in Ecclesiasticus: “The eye of the greedy person is not satisfied with his share; greedy injustice withers the soul” (Ecclesiasticus 14:9). In the desert wilderness, one has to really focus attention on what is important. One cannot afford to hoard or waste time or money or energy on things that do not give life.
Sin, which Christians think about a lot over the 40 days of Lent, negates life. Sin’s promise of joy is false. Sin is a mirage, a pool of water in the middle of the desert wilderness that is seen and appears to be real but just leaves us hungrier and thirstier, empty and dissatisfied. Our sin makes us weary.
According to the prophet Isaiah, our sin makes God weary, too. “Thus says the Lord,” in the Book of Isaiah, “You have not bought me sweet cane with money, or satisfied me with the fat of your sacrifices. But you have burdened me with your sins; you have wearied me with your iniquities” (Isaiah 43:24).
The cure for weariness and dissatisfaction is to strengthen our relationship with God, which is what Christians attempt to do in the Season of Lent. The cure for our weariness and dissatisfaction is to really live rather than merely survive. In order to really live, we must become hungrier and thirstier for the Trinity.
“All human toil is for the mouth,” says Ecclesiastes, “yet the appetite is not satisfied” (Ecclesiastes 6:7).
As we begin the Season of Lent, may God help us cultivate our appetite for the three in one: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
The Rev. David M. Carletta, Ph.D., is the rector of Trinity Episcopal Church of Owensboro.
