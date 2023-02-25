“You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain, for the Lord will not hold him guiltless who takes his name in vain.” — Exodus 20:7 ESV
There is something about a name. In Bible times, names were more significant than we view them today. Names were often tied with someone’s purpose or destiny. While we may not think about names that way, we still believe that names matter.
Parents today are quick to name their children after characters in the Bible. You will meet kids named Elijah, Matthew, Peter, maybe even Paul. But when was the last time you met an Esau, a Jezebel, or a Judas? There was a second Judas among the 12 disciples, but he is almost always remembered as “Judas (not Iscariot).” Names matter.
This is also why the Third Commandment matters. We must not take the Lord’s name in vain.
We must not make His name empty. This command is concerned with how we speak about holy things and about being careful what we attach with God’s name. Pastor Kevin DeYoung put it well, the Third Commandment forbids us from attaching God’s name to anything “false, frivolous or phony.”
We must be careful not to attach God’s name to something false. The law warns about giving false testimony under God’s name (Leviticus 19:12). It also warns us about aligning God’s agenda with a false one.
Have we ever attached God’s blessing to a cause that He is against? A political season is coming. Every election we hear, “God is going to bless this candidate or that candidate.” Yet, more often than not, all of the candidates offer empty words and empty changes. We blaspheme God’s name when we unite His name with a false cause or claim He blesses something He doesn’t. Do not take the name of the Lord in vain by attaching it to something false.
But, we also break the Third Commandment when we attach God’s name to something frivolous. We often do this when we use God’s name as a filler word in prayer, when we come before Him in prayer without preparation or when we are half-hearted in our worship of God.
Malachi 1 shows that the people of Israel broke this commandment when they brought imperfect sacrifices before God, assuming that their second best would be satisfactory. God will not be allowed to be second best. As the first commandment says, “You shall have no other God before Him.”
Finally, we must not attach God’s name to something phony. This commandment warns against the dangers of hypocrisy. Hypocrisy means to be a Christian, a carrier of God’s name, yet live and believe like the world. The Third Commandment warns against a fake faith that ultimately communicates falsehood about God.
Christians are called to carry the name of the One True God. He has attached His name to us through the death and resurrection of Jesus and the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. This is what it means to be called sons and daughters of God. We carry the family name.
May we be careful to not attach God’s name to false agendas, to use His name in frivolous ways or to live with a phony faith. May we carry the name with reverence and honor.
