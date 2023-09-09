2 Corinthians Ch. 5:5-8
Vision is one of our five senses.
When I looked up the definition of vision, there were two types.
The first definition simply stated the act or power of seeing.
The second definition stated a supernatural appearance that conveys a revelation. Then there’s visual perception and visual acuity.
Visual perception is the ability to interpret the surrounding environment through photopic vision, color vision, scotopic vision, and mesopic vision, using light in the visible spectrum reflected by objects in the environment.
It’s like when we look at the sky in the day the sky is blue.
In reality, the sky is black but the sun’s reflection off the waters of the earth make the sky appear blue in the light of day to our natural eye.
This is different from visual acuity. Your visual acuity is how clear your eyesight is at a distance. With vision, 20/20 is what we say is the best. That means with 20/20 vision you can clearly see something from 20 feet away.
Visual acuity and visual perception are how a person’s reality is constructed through the sense of vision. And how well we can take in the world around us and construct our realty depends upon our vision.
The human eye can only see about 10% of electromagnetic spectrum and the rest is built from our past memory of experiences with similar settings.
The eye takes in the information and the brain sorts that information and constructs the realty we see. Vision is even effected by consciousness because it relies on past memory experiences to construct the reality we see. And our consciousness is a combination of processes that help us make decisions about future actions based upon our focus and past memories.
Consciousness is determined by how awake, alert and aware someone is to their surroundings. The information you interpret through your five senses is divided between your conscious and subconscious mind.
What you don’t focus on or what you are not aware of in the present moment is stored in your subconscious. Your conscious is where your intentional thinking takes place and what you are presently aware of.
Not being aware of your surroundings, not being alert of yourself and your life, and not being awakened to your purpose and God’s plan robs you of vision.
If you are not fully conscious, you cannot have accuracy of vision. Your physical vision plays a huge role in your spiritual vision. You can believe and proclaim all you want about what you believe but if your mind can’t handle what you believe, what you believe is out of reach due to your mental capacity.
I was reading an article and it stated that most memories are formed when neurons form connections between brain cells. The eye channels information to neurons which transmit bits of information to the brain to create a memory.
But what if something is wrong with your vision, your visual perception or visual acuity? How does that affect the reality our brain recreates to provide our memories and the reality we create?
Just because you have a vivid memory doesn’t mean that what was recreated as a memory is true.
The story created for us through our brain is created to bend to meet our desires and expectations. So how do we know what is real or what is made up because all of us can be biased.
What are we using to set the expectations we have for our reality? By walking in humility, we can seek out our blind spots to make us empathetic people because we all have a misperception of reality.
Our shortcomings is why we must align and live by the word of God. We are all flawed and need the Holy Spirit of God to guide us through life.
There is a story of a man that was in the middle of many painful trials. He took a walk in his neighborhood and saw a construction crew at work on a big church.
He stood and watched a stone craftsman work a long time on a block but could not see where the block would fit, because the church appeared to be finished.
He watched the man work on the block carefully and methodically, slowly shaping it into a precise pattern.
Finally, he asked, “Why are you spending so much time chipping and shaping that block?” The craftsman pointed up to the top of the nearly completed steeple and said, “I’m shaping it down here so it will fit in up there.”
The man in the middle of the trials instantly knew that was God’s message to him. He was being prepared down here so that he would fit in up in heaven.
He could only see partly with the physical vision, what God was saying through the physical construction of the church. There were two visions taking place at the same time.
His physical eye gave him the vision of a big church being constructed. He could put together the church in his mind by the information his eyes transmitted through sight as he watched the building being constructed.
But the entirety of the message was revealed through the Holy Spirit when the man went deeper with the builder of the church, his understanding of his connection to the builder, the church and himself came to light.
After he conversed and asked questions; he received the answer needed and the Holy Spirit opened his understanding.
When the trials are hard on earth, it isn’t always easy to take comfort in our heavenly destiny. Our physical eyes cannot see beyond to eternity.
You have to believe.
God knew this.
He gave us the Holy Spirit as a guarantee.
He backs up the promise of heaven with a down payment right now, through the Holy Spirit.
The Holy Spirit provides the Spiritual vision in our earthly bodies to provide the spiritual perception and spiritual acuity needed to keep going in trials and tribulations here on earth.
Even though we cannot see the solution or way out, our faith can provides the support we need to hope in something bigger than this world offers. In this hope is where our faith is developed and relationship with God is formed and maintained. Faith is contrary to earthly vision.
You can have vision without faith but you cannot have faith without vision. The vision you have without faith is limited and can only take you through the realm of this world. The vision that we get from our faith allows us to maintain our faith in dire situations.
Our guarantee of better is a pledge or a partial payment that required future payments but gave the one receiving the guarantee a legal claim to the goods in question.
It’s like an “engagement ring.”
A promise to something greater once the wedding is performed. The church is the bride of Christ waiting for the bridegroom to come and fulfill the promise He set in motion.
The Holy Spirit is our engagement ring that symbolizes the eternal circle of promise for all who believe. The Holy Spirit is a part of heaven at work within each of us and provides us with renewed grace that seals the promise of God to us in spite of our flaws.
Grace will not be taken away from us once we transition, but will develop and mature into glory. The closer we get to God’s glory the more grace will be complete in us.
You can be confident in our hard times, and ask God for a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit in your life. Colossians Ch. 3:2, “Set your mind on things above, not on things on the earth.”
For we walk by faith, not by sight and right now, the presence of God is a matter of faith. Because we can’t see God with the physical eye. To walk by faith, not by sight is one of the greatest and most difficult principles of Christian living.
You are challenged to believe in spite of what you see. Faith is for this world, and sight is for the Kingdom. As Christians, we are obligated, to walk by faith, until we live by sight.
This life is a continued course of strong steady faith that is opposed to “sight” in this life which is meant, for the Kingdom vision. Allow your faith to create your vision in this life. When you allow your faith to create your vision; you can hold on to what has meaning in life. That’s what Christ did.
He set His mind on the things of heaven as He hung upon the cross. His faith was in God the Father and obedience in fulfilling the will of the Father.
If He would’ve focused on what was taking place around Him with His natural eye, in His humanity, it may had been overwhelming. God had future plans that could not be distracted by the tragic events taking place around Him.
Some of us get distracted on the current situation because our vision is limited to the 10% of what we see. And we rely upon the past experiences and memories to create our reality. God said He has a future for you.
This requires vision not constructed on your past but constructed by your faith in God and hope for a future God has for you.
Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you, “says the Lord, “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.
