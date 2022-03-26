Ask Andrea Hayse and Lisa Thompson to describe The Unique Nest, the store they opened on Aug. 21 at 1303 Breckenridge St., and they’ll tell you “it’s eclectic and very unique.”
They say, “We offer a unique shopping experience for all our customers. From our hand-picked vintage items to our renewed furniture and antiques, you can always find something to ‘feather your nest’ with.”
Think Hobby Lobby meets an upscale flea market.
And then, there’s Ava the dog and Willow the cockatiel who greet shoppers as they come in.
Thompson said she and Hayse have been friends for about two years.
She said, “Last spring, Andrea said, ‘Let’s open a store.’ I said, ‘OK.’ And we just did it. I think the Lord told us to do this.”
The store, which was once home to Gordy’s Owensboro Music Center, has 7,000 square feet.
One third of it is used for warehouse and work space, Hayse said.
Since August, the store has had close to 12,000 items for sale, she said.
“Antiques, vintage, new and renewed,” Hayse said. “And we’re starting to bring in newer lines as well.”
Thompson said, “We have consignments, too. That’s starting to build.”
She said, “We both enjoy shopping. We had a lot when we started. I downsized into a home half as big as I had, so I had a lot of furniture and décor. And Andrea had a lot too. We built up from that.”
Thompson said, “We’re getting new consignments every day. We ask that they bring in pictures of furniture for us to see and sometimes we go to their home to see it.”
She said, “We have people from Indiana and from Muhlenberg, Ohio and McLean counties. Some regulars come in once a week. A couple of ladies from Bowling Green come up here, saying they would rather shop here than Bowling Green. We’re hoping more people in town for conventions will stop by.”
Hayse said prices range from $1 to $600.
Thompson said, “We donate a lot to charity.”
She said now that COVID-19 seems to be winding down, “We hope to have classes like how to paint a rock and how to make a basket.”
A walk through the store finds tables, chairs, dishes, glasses, silverware, dressers, beds, paintings, clothes, old mailboxes, couches and a lot more.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The store can be open other times by appointment, they say.
Gordy’s Owensboro Music Center closed in late 2019 after nearly 46 years.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.