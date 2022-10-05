Editor’s Note: This is the first column by Beck Glenn, who will be writing about her journey to becoming a teacher late in life. Her columns will appear the first Wednesday of each month in the Education section
I’m a new teacher at age 51. And a new college student.
Some days it still seems a bit surreal, even though I did it on purpose.
A few years ago I reevaluated my work and family balance, my stress levels and my health. I scaled back the time I spent working and carefully chose who to spend my time with.
After some reflection, I realized that after my family, I really enjoyed being around teens and young adults.
Yes, some folks thought this was a strange choice for someone seeking less stress.
But I had recently spent several years coaching a group of middle and high school cheerleaders, which included chaperoning weekend road trips to other states.
And I had spent time with teens traveling to and from the Czech Republic through the local sister cities program.
These teens — now all young adults — walked through life with their minds wide open to learning about the world. There was no pretense. Their enthusiasm about the future was catching.
They are 30 years younger than me and offer a vastly different perspective on the world that helps me see things through a different lens.
When an opportunity to work with high school students fell in my lap, I grabbed it.
I began helping groups of high school students with planning for the transition from school to whatever came next for them — joining the workforce, the military, vocational training or postsecondary education.
Fast-forward a few years and two of the special education teachers I worked with told me they were following what is called an “alternate path” to teaching certification.
They explained that to follow option 6 on Kentucky’s approved alternate paths to teaching, you must hold some sort of bachelor’s degree and be enrolled in a master’s level teaching program.
This combination makes you eligible for temporary provisional certification once you find a school willing to hire and mentor you.
When I told them I had earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Kentucky Wesleyan College, they encouraged me to look into the online Master of Arts in Teaching program at University of the Cumberlands.
I called to see if I would qualify for admission and the process moved at lightning speed from there.
I earned some hours toward my degree, then applied for three open teaching positions at different schools. My goal was to have one interview to see what it would be like for the “real” job search the following year.
At one of my interviews, I sat in the principal’s office for an in-depth conversation about why we each chose to become educators.
At some point in that discussion, I knew I had found the perfect home at Ohio County Middle School.
I now spend my days teaching and learning with my new extended family of 7th- and 8th-grade students and a supportive group of experienced educators and administrators.
Evenings are mostly spent in class or writing research papers.
My husband’s family includes many current and retired teachers, and he supports this journey completely.
But that doesn’t stop him from telling me it is the weirdest mid-life crisis he has ever heard of.
