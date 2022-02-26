Christians worldwide will, on Wednesday, begin their journey through Lent, the 40-day season of spiritual reflection that mirrors Jesus’ own time spent in the wilderness getting to know himself, at the end of which came great temptation.
I don’t want to talk about that, though, because Lent isn’t about temptation and how to resist it. It’s not about white-knuckling it through our cravings for caffeine, chocolate, Coke or whatever else we’ve chosen to do without this season.
It’s understandable that we might think of this season primarily in terms of giving things up, but I don’t think that’s what matters most.
It’s not about temptation. It’s about the wilderness.
This isn’t just any old wilderness, either, at least not how we think of it. It’s not a place of lush green trees, shaded canopies, rivers, and abundant wildlife.
This is the desert, a foreboding and desolate stretch of sun-scorched earth, with steep, barren mountains and dusty, rocky soil, all of it bleached the color of bones. This is how Jesus enters his own 40 days of fasting, through the wilderness, the desert.
Lent isn’t an invitation to resist temptation. It’s an invitation to get lost in the desert.
Maybe some of you are already there. If you’ve been on the planet a while, you know what I mean. Your entrance into that wilderness might come at the foot of a hospital bed, in a role that demands more than you can give, or maybe a job that hands you a pink slip one Friday.
The wilderness comes through fractured relationships, at the funeral of a loved one, in a chronic illness. It might just be that you find faith difficult in the face of so much doubt.
One way or another, we all find ourselves in the wilderness eventually.
Personally, I wouldn’t wish my own experience of the wilderness on my worst enemy. It was a place of extreme disorientation and confusion, of depression and doubt so deep that it pushed me to the limits of faith in God.
It was a painful time, and I would never, ever hope for anyone to experience what I did.
But, at the same time, I would never trade it.
That was the paradox of the wilderness for me. The wilderness, more than anything else in my spiritual life, was tragic, but it has made me who I am.
It was in that place of disorientation and darkness and doubt that I found not just a richer faith but, more importantly, I found compassion and empathy. In other words, I found myself.
This has led me to understand that stories about the wilderness are stories of identity, stories about getting a little lost and scared and finding out who you really are.
Like the Israelites who wandered for 40 years in the desert. Like Noah and his family who holed up on a boat for 40 days of cataclysmic rain. Like Moses who went to the mountaintop to meet God for 40 days.
Or even like Jacob who wrestled with God at midnight in the wilderness only to walk for the rest of his life with a limp and a new name. And, of course, like Jesus himself, who, once baptized, goes away for 40 days to reckon with his future, his fate, and finds himself.
In every case, the people who wandered in the desert eventually learned to see in the dark until finally they were bathed in great light. And in that light they found themselves, found new faith, found direction that led to new life.
The only requirement is to show up and to let go — to be present to the potential amid the pain and to let go of thinking of the desert as the place the enemy dwells.
Like so many things, when we quit fighting it and welcome it instead, we open ourselves to boundless possibilities and begin to befriend what we once most feared.
Why be afraid? You are strong, you are wise, you have been there before and, of course, you will likely be there again. Don’t be afraid!
Life is often hard. But life is also often good. It can be both at the same time.
The season of Lent recognizes the wilderness as the place we all of us eventually find ourselves, and invites us to experience it and to see it as not only an unavoidable hazard of the human life, but as an essential, life-giving part of it, too.
For people of faith, the punch line is, when you find yourself in the desert all by your lonesome, remember: you are not alone at all.
Those who love you will journey beside you. And God will be there, too.
Neither our friends nor our faith can “fix” us, because we aren’t there to be fixed. We’re there to seek and to find, to be lost and to be found. We’re in this thing together.
Lent, a latin word for “spring,” is the perfect time to clean out the closets of our private, inner lives; to get rid of what we no longer want to carry around in us; to spruce up inside; to get to know ourselves again as the beautiful, gifted, cherished children of God that we all of us are.
Sometimes life leads us out into the wild places. It can be scary there, indeed. There are no demons or dragons or devils waiting to trick you or take your life, however. And, at the same time, you are not alone there, either.
God is with you. Others are with you. I am there, too. And together, we will sit and wonder and cry and pray and hope that whatever happens next will be lovely and full of new life.
Lent is not a season of punishment, but of healing, of recovering a sense of self, of remembering who you are and whose you are, and of joyfully proclaiming that you’ve been in this place before, you know what can happen here, and you will be OK because, in the end, you were built for this and you know you are never alone.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
