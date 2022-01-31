I have had the honor to serve as the Cooperative Extension Representative on the Kentucky Corn Growers Association Board of Directors since 2019.
The opportunity to serve an organization whose vision statement is to Sustainably Feed and Fuel a Growing World and whose mission statement is to Develop and Enhance a Sustainable Environment for Kentucky Corn Growers has been very rewarding, as I know how important corn and the uses of corn are for our local agricultural economy.
Much like Cooperative Extension, KCGA is a grassroots organization. Created in 1982, it represents the interests of more than 6,000 corn growers in the Commonwealth by improving markets and demand, strengthening consumer trust for products and practices, investing in research economically and environmentally sustainable production, and advancing leadership and membership to provide a voice for Kentucky Corn Growers.
The World of Corn 2021, a publication of the National Corn Growers Association highlighting corn statistics of the 2020 marketing year, was released recently.
Daviess County produces a lot of corn, so I thought it would be interesting to share some highlights in this article.
In 2020, the United States planted 90.8 million acres of corn and harvested 82.5 million acres for grain generating a gross revenue of $59.6 billion. In 1940, the national corn yield average was 28.9 bushels per acre. In 2020, the national average yield was 172. Kentucky grew 1.49 million acres of corn in 2020 with an average yield of 184.
The components of a kernel of yellow dent corn allow for versatility. It is comprised of 62% starch, 19.2% protein and fiber, 15% water, and 3.8% oil. These components let corn be utilized for multiple lists of uses.
Most of the corn grown locally is processed for its starch content as an animal feed ingredient. Or, one bushel of corn can provide 33 pounds of sweetener. Corn syrup is used as a sweetener, a thickening agent, or as a water absorbing agent used in the food industry to help food retain freshness. One bushel of corn can produce 22.4 pounds of polymer.
Corn starch processed into polylactic acid polymers can become sustainable versions of fibers and plastics. A bushel of corn can produce 31.5 pounds of starch.
Corn starch is the preferred ingredient of many commercial food applications. Finally, and perhaps the most famous, a bushel of corn will produce 2.9 gallons of ethanol. Only the starch is used to make ethanol. The remaining protein, fiber, and oil known as distillers grain with solubles are used as livestock feed.
The United States was the largest producer and consumer of corn in the world in 2020. China is the second largest producer and consumer of corn, but does no export.
They use all they produce, combined with imported soybeans to feed massive hog and poultry inventories. The U.S., Argentina, Brazil, and Ukraine make the top four largest export countries, shipping nearly 40% of the total exports to the European Union, China, Mexico, and Japan at 9.9%, 9.6%, 9.1% and 8.8% respectively.
Domestically, animal feeding represents the largest use of inventory at 38.7% in 2020, followed by fuel ethanol at 26.6%. Exports round out the top three at 17.5% of domestic inventory.
According to the report, 2.9% of domestic production goes to fructose corn syrup, 2.4% is used for sweeteners, 1.6% for starch and 1.5% for cereal. The alcohol beverage industry used 1.2% of the U.S. inventory.
Finally, only 0.2% of domestic production is for seed production necessary to plant corn the following year allowing the process to happen again!
Ethanol has been very important to the U.S. corn industry. There are 209 operating biorefineries in the U.S. with a combined production capacity of more than 14 billion gallons a year.
Ethanol a is powerful force in reducing dependence on foreign oil. The widespread adoption of ethanol has made plant-based biofuel the fastest growing renewable energy technology.
Many of these plants are concentrated in the western Corn Belt states, which have historically had lower prices due to transportation cost. Ethanol turned those states around, actually making some net importers of corn.
Also, the renewable fuels association estimates that nearly 86,000 jobs have been created by the ethanol industry.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
