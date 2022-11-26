“Two men went up into the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector.” — Luke 18:10

Most of us talk about thankfulness during the holiday season. But Jesus in Luke 18 tells a parable that teaches us that there is a wrong way to be thankful.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.