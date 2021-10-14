Cancer.
To most of us, that is a terrifying word.
Currently, it is the second leading cause of death in the United States and is expected to surpass cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death in our country over the next few years.
According to the National Cancer Institute, about 1.8 million people will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and over 600,000 people will die from the disease.
In addition, about 17 million cancer survivors live with the effects of their disease or its treatment. This disease has had a profound impact on our country and has touched the lives of almost every family.
There is some good news. Advances in cancer screening and treatment have resulted in more people being cured.
For others, cancer has been changed from a terminal diagnosis to a disease that can be successfully managed.
Still, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” The following are steps each of us can take to reduce our cancer risk.
Don’t use tobacco in any formLung cancer continues to be the number one cancer killer of men and women. Nearly 9 out of 10 lung cancer deaths are related to smoking cigarettes or cigars. In addition, smoking is associated with cancers of the bladder, blood, cervix, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, pancreas, stomach and mouth and throat.
Dipping or chewing smokeless tobacco can cause cancer too. Cancers of the esophagus, pancreas and mouth and throat are all associated with smokeless tobacco. The bottom line is there is no greater thing you can do to reduce your risk of dying from cancer than to avoid all forms of tobacco. If you don’t smoke or chew, never start. If you smoke or chew, quit as soon as you can. It is never too late to stop!
Maintain a healthy weight
The risk of cancer increases with body weight. This is especially true for cancers of the breast, colon, uterus, esophagus, gallbladder, kidney, liver, ovaries, pancreas, stomach, thyroid and certain blood cancers. In addition, being overweight has also been associated with a higher risk for cancer recurrence in patients successfully treated for some cancers.
A reasonable way to assess your weight is to calculate your body mass index (BMI). To do that, all you will need to know is your height and weight. You can easily find an online BMI calculator to do the rest. For most adults, a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered ideal. If your BMI is greater than that, it could be adversely affecting your health. A BMI greater than 35 is particularly risky.
Limit consumption of calorie-dense foods, highly-processed foods and sugary drinksThis is a hard one. Living in Kentucky, we all grew up eating southern cooking, comfort foods, casseroles and drinking sweet tea. Unfortunately, these foods are heavy in calories, and if we eat them regularly, it makes it much more challenging to maintain a healthy weight.
Sugary drinks like sweet tea or soft drinks are a problem because they are not only full of calories, but they also do not contain many nutrients: substitute water or other lower calorie beverages for sugary drinks. Finally, consumption of highly processed foods may increase cancer risk. Through processing, many nutrients may be removed from food and chemicals, or other preservatives added. It is generally best to consume foods as close to how they came off the plant or the animal as possible.
Stay physically active as part of everyday lifeThe evidence for the health benefits of physical fitness continues to grow. Regular physical activity lowers the risk of developing many forms of cancer. There is no minimum amount of exercise that is necessary, but in general, more is better. Try to get at least 30 minutes of moderately hard physical activity every day.
If you can do more, you will get more health benefits. What’s “moderately hard”? Work hard enough to get a little short of breath and break a sweat. Take the talk test — if you can easily carry on a conversation or sing while exercising, you are probably not going hard enough. If you can’t talk, you are exercising too hard.
Eat a diet rich in whole grains, fruits and vegetablesThere are many benefits to increasing the whole grains, fruits and vegetables in our diets. All of these foods are generally rich in nutrients that protect us from cancer.
Plus, these are less calorie-dense foods that help us maintain a healthy weight. Choose whole, unprocessed grains that contain more fiber. When it comes to fruits and vegetables, eat the rainbow. The different nutrients in fruits and vegetables are one of the things that give them their unique colors. It’s best to eat a wide variety of colors to get as many different anti-cancer nutrients as possible.
Limit consumption of alcoholic drinksDrinking alcohol increases the risk of developing at least six different kinds of cancer: mouth and throat, larynx, esophagus, colon, liver and breast. In addition, all forms of alcoholic drinks have been linked with cancer and there is a dose-response relationship. The more alcohol consumed, the greater the chance of developing one of these cancers.
From a cancer-prevention standpoint, it is safest to avoid alcohol altogether. If a person chooses to drink, it is best to do so in moderation — no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.
W. Scott Black, MD, is a provider for Owensboro Health Medical Group Lifestyle and Sports Medicine located at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
