ON FAITH

I met Sherman Bruner as he lay in a hospital bed a few weeks before his death. I was with his best friend, Kenny. Sherman quipped that they had been thrown out of school together. Also with us was Fr. Richard Powers, whom Sherman revered.

Sherman had created from wrought iron a head of the Crucified Jesus, which he had given to Fr. Richard. It is now in a small room off the body of the Carmel Home chapel. Whenever I stand before it, it takes me to a place inside where there are no words. I wondered how, from this man lying in the hospital, could come a work of such power.

Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.

