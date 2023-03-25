I met Sherman Bruner as he lay in a hospital bed a few weeks before his death. I was with his best friend, Kenny. Sherman quipped that they had been thrown out of school together. Also with us was Fr. Richard Powers, whom Sherman revered.
Sherman had created from wrought iron a head of the Crucified Jesus, which he had given to Fr. Richard. It is now in a small room off the body of the Carmel Home chapel. Whenever I stand before it, it takes me to a place inside where there are no words. I wondered how, from this man lying in the hospital, could come a work of such power.
Sherman’s quip that he and Kenny were thrown out of school together was true. Afterward Kenny learned the skill of welding and shared it with Sherman. Sherman eventually began his own wrought iron business.
His wife often called Kenny because Sherman was drinking and could not be controlled. One night, alone in his shop, Sherman fell on his knees and begged God to relieve his alcoholism. He never drank again.
He began to use the blackened wrought iron of his trade to create statues of the head and the body of the crucified Christ. In those moments when he did not know how to form a finger or strand of hair, he asked God for guidance. Shortly after or as he awakened the next morning, the idea of how to form the part came.
Sherman belonged to no particular church. He created these pieces on his own and gave them away. It was from the depths of his alcoholism and his salvation from that disease, I believe, that these works came. The iron was simply the medium through which they found expression. In the face of the Crucified Jesus we behold the face of Sherman, in his affliction and in his redemption.
Sherman’s story is yours and mine as well. We each experience and reproduce the Crucifixion in our lives. As we lose those we love, as we are stripped of those things we love, we die and rise with Jesus.
As you enter the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where Jesus was crucified, buried and arose, is a long marble slab on which the crucified body of Jesus was laid and anointed before burial. Pilgrims, especially women, kneel and kiss the stone or touch it with the scarves they are required to wear to enter the church. It is holy ground.
Our lives, those places and occasions where we die and rise with Jesus, are equally holy.
On Good Friday, in Catholic churches across the world the priest or deacon will hold up a bare wooden cross and sing: “Behold the wood of the cross, on which hung our salvation,” and all will respond: “Come, let us worship.” With a bow or a kiss we reverence the cross, an instrument of torture that has become the means of our salvation.
Without Easter, Good Friday is incomplete. But there can be no Easter without Good Friday.
Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.