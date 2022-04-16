2020 was a terrible year for most of us.
Coronavirus was rampant.
Many businesses closed, people lost their jobs and most events had to be postponed.
But the U.S. Census Bureau has found a silver lining.
It said this week that Daviess County had 647 new business applications in 2020 — up 14.9% from the year before.
• JED Rentals plans to build seven more apartments in that apartment complex on Goetz Drive across from Burns Elementary and Burns Middle schools.
That will take the apartments all the way to the corner of Goetz and Southtown Boulevard.
• Remember Sears?
The company closed its Owensboro store in 2014.
Now, according to brostocks.com, there are only 23 Sears stores left in the country.
But none of them are in Kentucky, Indiana or Tennessee.
• Jagoe Homes has announced plans for Dove Point, a new community in Alvaton “within minutes of downtown Bowling Green.”
• Google said this week that it “helped provide $1.83 billion of economic activity in 2021 for tens of thousands of Kentucky businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers who used Google products to increase their online presence and connect with the people and communities they serve.”
• The Kentucky Department of Revenue says that this year the income tax filing deadline is on Monday.
That’s because Friday was Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington, D.C.
• Gas prices continue to slip in western Kentucky, according to AAA.
The average price in the region for a gallon of gas was down 12 cents to $3.766, the organization said.
It said Owensboro’s average price was $3.567
But a half dozen stations were at $3.39 on Friday
• The state said this week that its general fund receipts for March were up 9% from a year ago.
And they’re up 13.6% for the first nine months of the fiscal year.
Road fund receipts for March were up 6.9%
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.