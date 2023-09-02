With the start of the school year and kids spending all day inside, sometimes we need a little inspiration for things to do to get some fresh air and time out in nature. At the Joe Ford Nature Center (JFNC), there are over 13 acres and seven walking trails.

You may want to just take a relaxing walk with your kids or grandchildren while taking in whatever you come across. However, kids often like to make a game of it, and there are many activities to help you do this. For example, if you like animals, the JFNC is home to many. You can spend your walk looking for rabbits, squirrels, turtles, lizards, chipmunks, birds and even snakes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.