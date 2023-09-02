With the start of the school year and kids spending all day inside, sometimes we need a little inspiration for things to do to get some fresh air and time out in nature. At the Joe Ford Nature Center (JFNC), there are over 13 acres and seven walking trails.
You may want to just take a relaxing walk with your kids or grandchildren while taking in whatever you come across. However, kids often like to make a game of it, and there are many activities to help you do this. For example, if you like animals, the JFNC is home to many. You can spend your walk looking for rabbits, squirrels, turtles, lizards, chipmunks, birds and even snakes.
Here are some other simple ideas of things you can do on your nature walks:
See how many different types of birds you can find (and maybe identify).
Look for animal tracks in the dirt on the trails and on trees.
Keep your eyes open for nests and other animal habitats.
Count how many butterflies you see and try to remember what the different types look like.
Look for all different types of insects. See how many different ones you can find.
Look for anything fuzzy — you know some plants have fuzzy leaves.
Search for round things on your walk.
Try to find mushrooms or ferns growing along the way.
Explain what seed pods are (the part of the plant that holds its seeds) and look for different types.
Select a color (like red or blue-green or brown are too easy) and look for things that have that color on them.
Look for different shapes of rocks.
Stop every couple of minutes and have everyone close their eyes and listen. Let everyone tell something that they hear.
Collect different kinds of leaves and take them home to make rubbings.
Want to do something that takes a little more time? Try “Reading a Tree.” To do this, find a coniferous tree (one that produces some type of cones, like pine cones). Then, count its whorls. These are the areas where branches grow out from the trunk and circle around the tree. Each one represents a year of growth. Count the whorls from the bottom to the top of the tree. Don’t count the small branches in between each of the whorls. If you can count from the bottom to the top, you know about how many years old your tree is!
Whatever type of nature walk you choose, we hope you have a great time and come out often to try some different trails and activities.
On another note, we want to give everyone a heads-up that in October, we are once again holding Tales and Trails at the JFNC. We’ll be walking the trails in the evenings, stopping to hear some local, supernatural stories that Joe collected over the years. The stories this year are different. The chills will be the same. Tickets are on sale through owensborotickets.com starting Sept. 6. Check our Facebook page for event update.
