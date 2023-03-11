The landscape bursts with flowers in the spring, but what about in late summer and fall? Chrysanthemums add color, but what other flowering plants are available? There are several fall-blooming perennials that add color to the landscape. You may want to add these to your plant list for the spring. Remember, perennial plants live from year to year.

A unique perennial, which is fun to watch grow and bloom in the late summer, is showy sedum (Sedum spectabile). The foliage is thick and fleshy with silvery-green leaves. At first, a green mound of foliage appears. As the plant grows, it increases in height. The final height ranges from 18 to 24 inches tall, depending on the cultivar, and it keeps its mounding growth habit. As the flowers form, it looks like little branches appear at the top of the plant. In bloom, the flower heads are 3- to 6-inches wide. Flower colors available are red, pink or ivory-white, depending on the cultivar. Showy sedum flowers attract butterflies which gather nectar from the blossoms. The flowers persist in the garden through early fall. Showy sedum flowers can be used in fresh or dried floral arrangements.

Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly in Lifestyle.

