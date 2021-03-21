Farming activities are set to get underway bringing the return of oversize, slow-moving farm equipment to the highways and county roads.
When traveling outside city limits, it’s not a matter of if but when, where, and how many times you will get behind or meet a farm vehicle that encompasses both lanes.
I say that not because farm vehicles on the road is something new, but so farmers and their employees, as well as motorists, will exercise some patience and caution over the next several weeks.
Farming is a dangerous occupation and roadway transportation is just one of the activities that can lead to an accident or injury if not using precaution.
The 2019 data for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the agricultural sector is still the most dangerous in America with 573 fatalities.
That is equivalent to 23.1 deaths per 100,000 workers. These fatalities occurred in countless scenarios, often that could have been avoided.
Thinking about the injury risk in farming, I suspect most could be avoided if farms were required to implement hard hats, gloves, and eye and ear protection as in other active industries.
But we don’t have enforced rules to follow and therefore we must be disciplined to protect ourselves, serving as an example to family farming partners and employees.
The problem with most high-risk scenarios we frequently do is that we never expect the unexpected to occur. We do not ask ourselves, “If I operate this side-by-side on the road, is this the time I’ll be hit by a car?”
We do not ask ourselves, “If I crawl under this implement without locking it up, is this the time a hydraulic hose will fail?”
We do not ask ourselves, “If I sort this pen of calves without a second person, is this the time one will get me down?”
We do not ask ourselves, “If I let my child ride on this zero turn mower with me, is this the time the unimaginable will happen?”
We have all been in these scenarios and most of the time “it” doesn’t happen but we all know “it” can and does.
According to the National Children’s Center, 60% of youth injuries on farms happened when they were not working. A child dies in agriculture-related (working and not working) accident every three days.
Of the leading sources of fatalities among youth, 47% involved riding on or operating a moving vehicle, 20% involved coming into contact with a machine, and 13% involved violent contact with an animal.
From 2001 to 2015, 48% of all fatal injuries to young workers were in agricultural jobs. Since 2009, youth worker fatalities in agriculture exceed all other industries combined.
Transportation incidents were the most common fatal event, with tractors and side-by-sides as the primary vehicles.
I write this not to indicate youth should not be allowed on farms; I would argue that the experience a young person gains from hands-on production-related activities is like no other opportunity.
It can also be a step into management experience at an early age if they enjoy that side of it.
Inviting youth-age family or friends to participate in production simply requires additional supervision, and above all, it requires the adult to demonstrate safe practices and provide correction when a young worker gets into a dangerous situation.
This article intends to serve as a reminder to all of us that second chances are only necessary if an accident happens the first time. Taking steps to avoid an accident from occurring is the ideal scenario.
Sometimes this may require a little more time, inconvenience, or even hiring some help but that is the best policy to adopt. In commercial workplaces, the phrase “think safety” is often displayed in breakrooms, work areas, and on signage around the property.
Farm shops, grain systems, and livestock handling areas should have those “Think Safety” banners hanging.
D.C. Agricultural Development CouncilThe Daviess County Agricultural Development Council will meet at 7 p.m. this Thursday, March 25, at the Daviess County Extension Office to review recently submitted funding requests for the 2021 Master Settlement Agreement funds. If you have an idea for a unique project that may increase farm income, applications can be submitted anytime throughout the year. More information can be found at https://agpolicy.ky.gov/, or call the Extension Office for additional information.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
