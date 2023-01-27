When nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday, most of the names called out had been handicapped for months. Few were shocked that such theatrical hits as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Elvis” made the cut. Ditto Cate Blanchett’s ferocious lead performance in “Tár,” or Brendan Fraser’s heart-rending comeback turn in “The Whale.”

Even this year’s little-movie-that-could, the kaleidoscopic martial-arts-meets-existential-dread adventure “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” met the expectations of conventional wisdom. With the day’s most nominations (11), the art house sensation continued its stealth campaign of world domination, launched by the Midas-touch indie studio A24 last April and turned into a cult phenomenon over the summer by way of you’ve-gotta-see-this word of mouth and obsessive repeat viewings.

