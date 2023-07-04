Two Owensboro residents will be making their respective debuts at the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville in March.

Country singer-songwriter Cam Thompson and Christian musician and producer Clint Campbell recently placed in the top six contestants during the Inspirational Country Music Association’s “The Sound of Small Town America” talent competition during Friday After 5 on June 16.

