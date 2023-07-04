Two Owensboro residents will be making their respective debuts at the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville in March.
Country singer-songwriter Cam Thompson and Christian musician and producer Clint Campbell recently placed in the top six contestants during the Inspirational Country Music Association’s “The Sound of Small Town America” talent competition during Friday After 5 on June 16.
The stop in Owensboro was the first of four the ICMA traveled out to for the contest, with others planned to take place in Vicksburg, Mississippi, Lake Arthur, Louisiana and Navasota, Texas later this year.
The event included other local competitors such as Cathy Heald Mullins and Clyde Skimmerhorn, along with about 20 regional contestants.
Upon earning their spots upon a judging panel’s final tally, Thompson, 22, and Campbell, 32, were excited to be recognized for the final competition at the Opry on March 23, 2024.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Thompson said. “All of the greatest country music artists of all time have played at the Grand Ole Opry, so it’s an honor to be able to go down there and play my original song. It’s been kind of a high for the past couple of weeks because I’ve been pretty excited about it.
“It feels pretty surreal,” Campbell said. “It’s something to look forward to for sure.”
Thompson and Campbell play regularly around town and throughout the region, though entering a talent contest hasn’t been something either of them have done for some time.
But after getting encouragement from Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, both decided to give it a shot.
“I’m not a huge guy as far as going into competitions and stuff musically as I was in high school with football and everything, but Francine … said: ‘I really think you need to do this,’ ” Thompson said, “and I took her word for it because I trust her quite a bit.”
Campbell also felt entering into the contest was an opportunity to challenge himself.
“It’s healthy to do that regularly, or at least quarterly,” Campbell laughed. “I find that life stays interesting when you’re out of your comfort zone, so I just figured why not?”
While contestants could choose a cover song, Thompson and Campbell decided to perform original material.
Thompson played an acoustic version of his song “A Letter To …,” a song he said is about his family and what he believed fit the bill of ICMA’s mission of promoting an inspirational country sound.
“(My sister and I) are both adopted, so it talks about adoption and about thanking God for the family that I have and the path they put me on through life,” he said. “... I had a lot of good feedback from people who heard that song and I’ve had some people say that it inspired them.”
Campbell decided to leave his guitar off-stage to perform his song “It’s A Blessing,” which was originally released as a joint collaboration with fellow Christian singer-songwriter Nia Purpose.
“... (The) guitar is really fun, and I’m very used to it and comfortable with it,” he said, “but no matter how good I get at it, I can’t give my full attention to the vocal if I’m playing the guitar.
“I really wanted to represent (the song) well. … I really wanted to be in it.”
Campbell felt doing an original was part of his overall purpose of showcasing his talents.
“I think that my goal was to share the song with people that it might really resonate with,” he said. “... Getting the song out there is a really big thing for me because I think it shifts your mindset, to get you in a better mood and brings about that gratitude that we all need.”
Though the big day at the Opry won’t be happening for another eight months, Thompson and Campbell look forward to entertaining the crowd and doing what they love.
“To be honest with you, I think any game plan I have when I get in there will go right out the window when I stand on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry,” Thompson laughed. “My nerves will probably be pretty high … but I want to make sure that I carry myself with a high self-esteem, and that the judges know what my message is through my song and just making sure I really show the judges who I am as a person and as a songwriter.
“... I’m just super excited that I made it as a finalist because there were so many great people in the competition and (there) was a lot of great talent.
“... I’m really honored,” Campbell said. “... A lot of times we’re waiting to see what God’s about to do in our life, and when something like (this) happens, it’s like: ‘Oh, OK. Cool. Here’s a glimpse of what maybe He has planned (and) in mind for my future.’
“It’s just fun when little things open up in the future that we can look forward to, and keep on truckin’ and keep working hard toward.”
Campbell said the experience may also remind him of his late grandfather.
“... He probably played on that stage. He played on a lot of big stages,” he said, “and I feel like it would be a connecting moment because that’s something that’s been around way longer than me.
“To be there on that stage, it’s just surreal to think about. I don’t let myself think about it too much; but once it happens, it’s going to be really sweet.”
