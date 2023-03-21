Owensboro resident Jeremy Brailsford may have moved around a lot throughout his childhood, but he was able to find a home in the performing arts.
Born to parents in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in the Netherlands, Brailsford and his family moved around a lot when they got to the United States before settling in Indiana for about 15 years and then starting his own family in Owensboro for the past 10 years.
“I lived in so many different places,” Brailsford, 38, said. “If you look at Pennsylvania and make a ‘J’ shape — I lived in all those places.”
Though Brailsford found a knack for performing during his youth, it wasn’t until going into his sophomore year at Castle High School in Newburgh he decided to take the pursuit more seriously after seeing the school’s production of “The Pirates of Penzance.”
However, he initially went for different reasons.
“My brother and I were going to see (the film) ‘X-Men,’ and I had a crush on a girl who was in ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ … and I said, ‘Well, why don’t we go see the show instead?’ Brailsford laughed.
By the time the show started, Brailsford was “enthralled” by the person who portrayed Major-General Stanley and was “absolutely blown away” by his performance of “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General.”
“Theatre has always been a part of my life, but it wasn’t as prominent until that moment,” he said. “It sealed the deal for me.”
Brailsford continued to focus on theatre by enrolling at the former D’Alto Studio of Performing Arts in Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana, while finding involvement with other theatre associations such as the Evansville Civic Theatre, New Harmony Theatre, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro and Think Pink Productions.
He’s also used his talents in both short films and indie films like “Love, Technically,” and “Both Ways: The Movie.”
Additionally, Brailsford received his master of business administration from Brescia University and taught as an adjunct professor for acting at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
In total, Brailsford has been involved with more than 100 productions in a number of capacities and has written, produced and staged four original works locally.
He was most recently seen as Max Prince in TWO’s production of “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” and is currently in rehearsals for “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which will be put on by STAGEtwo Productions in Evansville.
But he’s looking to help people find their own time in the spotlight through his business The Brailroad Company — an idea that Brailsford initially had back in 2013 with former co-worker Kevin Rhodes.
“He and I started doing comics (where) I would come up with the story and he would draw out the panels,” he said. “But as we kept talking, I was like ‘Man, what if we could do this as a movie? What if we could do this as a play?’ ”
Brailsford ended up writing the comic scripts as plays to keep the momentum going. However, the idea for the company went dormant until recently with Brailsford having a more profound focus of the business being a “training ground” for potential actors, directors and writers.
“I want to do this as a page-to-stage type endeavor, where I train my actors to perform in a script that we’ve written and put the script on stage,” he said. “From the moment you cast your actors, to writing your script, to putting on your show — that is how I see it.”
Eventually, Brailsford would like the business to become more of a production company.
“I would take the actors that I have, I look at their strengths and then I’ll say, ‘OK, what kind of role can we fit for you?’ and then we come up with a great story and tell that story,” he said. “The way that we would show that story would either be on stage or we would do a recording (similar) to a radio show and put it on YouTube.”
Brailsford recently had his first student attend a session on Friday, which he described as an “amazing” experience.
“Sitting there and watching an actual student perform something with your direction and do a fabulous job, it made me feel really good for (the student) and me because I’m like: ‘Yeah, that’s what we’re looking for,’ ” he said.
Besides trying to showcase the talent, Brailsford is also looking to keep his students moving towards an objective.
“My idea is that there has to be an end goal to what you’re doing. … You’ve got to be striving for something,” he said. “What we’re striving for is to put you on stage, or put you in this particular show, or put you in this particular thing that we are writing and we are going to show it to the world.”
While Brailsford wants to inspire others with his talents and teaching, he truly enjoys “being able to tell a story, in such a way, that it affects someone in their own life.”
“For me, I thrive off an audience; and when the audience is having a great time, then I am having a great time and it makes my performance better,” he said. “When I am telling a story, when I am directing a show — my job is to get this story in front of an audience to let them experience what I experienced when I read it, and how blessed I was to actually tell the story.”
“If you do a great job, people will come up to you and say: ‘Wow, that was amazing;’ and that feeling that you get, that feeling of euphoria when you’ve done a good job and affected someone in such a way — it keeps me going.”
“I want to give them the best show that they’ve seen because that’s how I expect it to be.”
For more information on Brailsford and The Brailroad Company, visit thebrailroad.com.
