Owensboro resident Eddie Tichenor has been selected for a seat on the National Alumni Board for Western Kentucky University.
Tichenor said Owensboro has a group of WKU alumni that meets, but there is no president.
“Owensboro is the third largest alumni city in the state, but there are a lot of places that don’t have alumni boards,” Tichenor said. “The national board is for interested people to be involved with WKU.”
The National Alumni Board reaches out to past graduates of WKU to keep them involved in different things and encourages others to go to the university, Tichenor said.
Tichenor said there have been three or four other WKU alumni from Owensboro that have served on the national board.
“We like having an Owensboro connection to what goes on in Bowling Green,” he said. “We want to encourage people from Owensboro to go to WKU.”
Tichenor was able to become involved in the alumni association after meeting other graduates through WKU athletics.
“My roommate at WKU, Toby Crafton, was in the Army ROTC and went into the military,” he said. “He moved back here and joined the national board. Not only were people from Owensboro encouraging me to join, but so was my college best friend.”
Tichenor said he and the board want to help students have a better experience and to go out into the world to be qualified and succeed.
“Two of my children went to WKU because they wanted to experience what I experienced,” he said.
The education Tichenor received, as he described, was “great.”
“I was encouraged by a WKU graduate, who was the football coach at Owensboro High School,” Tichenor said. “I hadn’t planned to go to college until he encouraged me.”
Tichenor said he was able to receive a scholarship to become an athletic trainer. He graduated from the university in 1982.
“I received a degree in health and safety and I thought I wanted to teach, but I enjoyed an industrial safety class and decided to get a teaching degree and teach industrial safety,” he said.
However, Tichenor began selling lumber at Lowe’s instead, where he worked for eight years.
“WKU helped me to understand people,” he said. “They taught me structure and enabled me to buy my own business from knowledge I gained working with other people. They helped in many ways aside from my degree.”
Tichenor bought Harold’s Cleaners from his wife’s uncle in 1990 and has been working there since.
“My degree taught me how to work on the equipment I use every day and how to be safety conscious,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.