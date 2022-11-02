OWENWS-11-02-22 EDDIE WKU

Eddie Tichenor of Harold’s Cleaners has been selected to be on the Western Kentucky University National Alumni Board.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro resident Eddie Tichenor has been selected for a seat on the National Alumni Board for Western Kentucky University.

Tichenor said Owensboro has a group of WKU alumni that meets, but there is no president.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.