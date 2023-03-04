Be mindful of your outdoor activities and watch for ticks. It is important to take precautions to prevent tick bites. Looking for ticks on yourself and others is important to include in a daily routine after going outside.

Kentucky is an ideal environment for ticks, as we have forests, humidity and a large deer population. Ticks do not discriminate on location, and we find them in urban, suburban and rural environments. Dr. Johnathan Larson, University of Kentucky entomology extension specialist, describes the ticks and provides other important facts.

