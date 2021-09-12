Progressive Sports Therapy is growing, and we are happy to welcome Tim Scheirer, DPT to our Home Health and Outpatient in the Home team.
Scheirer graduated from the University of Evansville with a doctorate in physical therapy in 2015. Since graduating, he has worked in outpatient and home health settings and has completed an orthopedic residency program to become a board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist.
Scheirer currently resides in Evansville, Indiana, with his wife, daughter and dog.
