Cool-season weeds in the pasture are set to grow as warmer temperatures and moisture produce ideal conditions for growth. To develop a weed control plan, perform an assessment of pasture fields now, looking for new weed growth.
Generally, weeds such as musk thistle, poison hemlock, buttercup, purple deadnettle, common chickweed, and different mustard species can be spotted developing in late winter.
Grazed pastures and hayfields with bare soil and thin vegetative cover tend to easily grow these cool-season weeds as they are not competitive with thick grass sod.
Musk thistle, poison hemlock, and buttercup can be controlled with 2,4-D containing herbicides during their early vegetative stage. The best time to apply the herbicide is when the weeds have begun actively growing again when daytime temperatures are around 60 degrees or warmer and nighttime lows are above 45 degrees.
Warm-season weeds will start to emerge in late spring as the cool-season weeds die. This is the time to decide on killing existing weeds with herbicides or using another management practice such as thickening the stand of your chosen forage crop.
It is not recommended to do both in the spring as most herbicides can injure the developing grasses and legumes. Different herbicides have different waiting periods to seed after application.
When an herbicide containing only 2,4-D is used, wait 3 weeks before reseeding forage crops. Other herbicides can require up to 4-6 months after spraying to reseed forage legumes or grasses.
Be sure to follow the label instructions of specific herbicides. As a general rule, when spraying in the spring, do not seed additional forages until late summer or early fall. If you choose to reseed first, wait until the seedlings are well established before spraying an herbicide.
One thing to consider when spraying pastures for broadleaf weed control is that clovers or other legumes may also be killed as a result. Another approach to dealing with weeds is to “wait and see.”
However, older, more mature weeds are much harder to control than the smaller, emerging plants.
This winter was especially brutal to winter feeding areas in pastures. The mud will leave acres of bare soil in pastures. Reseeding these areas to a hardy cool-season grass is the first choice but if time doesn’t allow that to be done before mid-April, seeding a warm-season annual such as sorghum-sudangrass, or kobe lespedeza will provide a summer soil cover, some grazing forage, and delay reseeding with permanent grass until fall.
After completing an initial spring herbicide application to pastures, mowing once or twice during the season to suppress weed competition and to prevent seed production is very beneficial to reducing overall weed competition in the field.
If johnsongrass has been a problem in late summer, applicator equipment that wipes the taller grass with a grass herbicide or non-selective herbicide such as glyphosate is very effective in killing it without affecting the pasture stand. Establishing a good grass sod is the ideal weed control technique.
The University of Kentucky Extension bulletin, Weed Management in Grass Pastures, Hayfields, and Other Farmstead Sites (AGR-172) can provide more information on weed management and herbicides labeled for use on grazed pastures. This publication is available at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office or online at http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agcomm/pubs/agr/agr172/agr172.pdf.
Daviess County Agricultural Development Council
The Daviess County Agricultural Development Council will meet next Wednesday, March 30, at 7 a.m. at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office to review funding requests of the 2022 Daviess County appropriation of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
If you have a unique project idea, which would increase net farm revenue and is not included in the County Agricultural Investment Program, an application is available at https://www.kyagr.com/agpolicy/.
Call the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office for more information at 270-685-8480. If you submitted a funding request for the 2021 Daviess County Agricultural Investment Program administered by the Green River Area Beef Improvement Group and met the eligibility criteria, reimbursement payments will be mailed soon.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
