The National Council on Aging (NCOA) celebrates National Senior Center Month every September as “a time to shine a light on senior centers, showing the entire nation how vital they are to the health and well-being of a community.”

NCOA encourages its members to use the month to “highlight how your center improves the lives of older adults, show your center’s importance in the community, and create interest in prospective new participants and collaborative partners.”

 

