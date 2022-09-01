The National Council on Aging (NCOA) celebrates National Senior Center Month every September as “a time to shine a light on senior centers, showing the entire nation how vital they are to the health and well-being of a community.”
NCOA encourages its members to use the month to “highlight how your center improves the lives of older adults, show your center’s importance in the community, and create interest in prospective new participants and collaborative partners.”
These goals are what the Senior Community Center staff, volunteers and board members strive for every day in providing and coordinating services, and social activities for seniors that enhance their dignity, improve their independence and encourage their involvement in the community.
The importance of senior centers was magnified during the 16-month Covid pandemic closure. Many of our seniors had no where to go and no outlet for socialization, engagement, or fellowship, which is what senior centers provide, in addition to activities, classes and events.
One way we’re highlighting the importance of our local senior center is with a first-ever Harvest Bash Fundraiser, sponsored by the Senior Center’s Advisory Council, on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Advisory Council is comprised of active senior center members who help fulfill the Senior Center’s mission by reaching out and enhancing the work that we provide.
I’m so proud of the Advisory Council, which will use the funds raised at the Harvest Bash to enable seniors to participate in trips and other activities where finances may be an issue; to make sure our homebound seniors receive cards and notes for their birthdays and other holidays; and to support events and activities at the Senior Center.
This dedicated group has been out in the community getting items for the silent auction, selling tickets for a weekend getaway to Pigeon Forge (courtesy of American Patriot Getaways), and promoting the Senior Center work with local businesses, community groups and two appearances at Friday After 5 (including this weekend)!
The Harvest Bash offers something for all ages: food, games, cake walk, and silent auction, so please mark your calendars for Sept. 10 to support this wonderful event.
There are many other activities planned for National Senior Center Month, which can be found in our newsletter, on www.seniorcenterodc.com, or on our Facebook page: Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County | Facebook.
If you’d like to get the newsletter by mail, please contact the office at 270-687-4640 and Tiffanye will get you on the distribution list.
As we continue discussions with the YMCA and the city about a new senior center, we have scheduled two public forums to be held at the Senior Center — Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 8, at noon. They will be hosted by Senior Center board and staff, YMCA representatives, and city and county officials. It will be an opportunity ask questions, provide feedback and to see the preliminary diagrams/floor plans for an expanded and renovated YMCA facility that will include a new senior center. The public is invited and we hope you’ll attend one of these forums.
Until a final decision is made regarding the future of the Senior Community Center, we will keep doing what we’re doing, enhancing our services and offerings, and reaching the Daviess County senior community (60-plus years old) within the ‘ole gal on West Second Street.
Since we reopened in July 2021, we have worked very hard to make the building more welcoming, offering new classes and events and providing a space where seniors can thrive and feel safe.
Because we know that for many folks, it’s a “home away from home,” not just during National Senior Center Month, but for the entire year.
Becky Barnhart is the executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
(0) comments
