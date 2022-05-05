May is always a special month in the life of the Senior Community Center because it is Older Americans Month (OAM), as designate by President John F. Kennedy in April 1963.
Although we believe seniors should be honored and valued every month, this month is set aside as a “time for the nation to honor and recognize older people in their communities.” Every president since Kennedy has followed suit with this proclamation.
The 2022 theme for OAM is Age My Way, an opportunity to explore the many ways older adults can remain in and be involved with their communities.
This theme aligns with the Senior Center’s mission statement to “provide and coordinate services and social activities for seniors that enhance their dignity, improve their independence and encourage their involvement in the community.”
In sum, we try do all we can to help Daviess County seniors age their own way.
Belinda, a retired educator, recently told me that she had attended classes at a local workout facility but started coming to the Senior Center for exercise classes because “these are my people!”
She added that she loved coming to the Senior Center and found everyone to be welcoming and friendly. Belinda and her husband, who is now attending classes, are aging their way, and allowing us to be part of it.
Carol, a Meals on Wheels client, called to say thank you to the staff, but especially Katie and Ruth, who bring her meals during the week and take time to talk to her and help her out.
“I am alone, and they bring me so much happiness and joy every day,” Carole said.” Receiving the home delivered and frozen meals is blessing to Carol, for which she is very grateful. Meals on Wheels also helps seniors age their way.
Our main Older Americans Month celebration will be May 6 with a Derby Party, complete with Derby-style foods provided by FiveStar/Canteen, games, and prizes. We will also have several partner organizations participating through a Health Fair. So, wear your fancy hat and join us, but please register at the Senior Center or by calling 270-687-4640.
Another way we strive to support seniors is to improve current programs and start new ones, such as Silver Sneakers. In partnering with the YMCA and GRADD, we now host a Silver Sneakers exercise class on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. and the response has been very encouraging.
We also offer other exercise classes, such as yoga, line dancing, low impact exercise and billiards, all to keep folks moving, active and aging their way. To find out more about what we’re offering in May, pick up a newsletter at the Senior Center, check our website, www.seniorcenterodc.com, or our Facebook page.
Last Friday, we hosted our first dance, which had originally been planned as a Winter Wonderland Dance in January but became a Spring Fling Dance in April.
Over 70 seniors enjoyed brunch, sponsored by CareTenders, Heritage Place and Signature Healthcare, followed by three hours of music from the Roy Kyle Band. It was a great day of fellowship, food, music and dancing.
Brenda, who attended the brunch, is a relative newcomer to the Senior Center, having moved to Owensboro from California. Through some of the exercise classes, she has already made new friends and said we offer more programming and activities than the senior center in San Diego.
Wow…what a compliment! Brenda, Carol and Belinda are but a few of hundreds of lives that the Senior Community Center touches through our programs, events, activities and people.
Finally, there have been recent news stories that local elected officials are making a new senior center a priority. This is hopeful and encouraging. The need for a new senior center has been an issue for many years — few could deny that it’s time.
Until then, it’s important we keep doing what we can to improve the aesthetics, atmosphere, and safety at 1650 W. 2nd Street — a place we’ve called home for nearly 40 years. It’s from here we’re helping seniors age their own way, and why we strive to be an integral part of the community.
Whether you attend the Senior Center or not, Happy Older Americans Month to all senior adults in Owensboro and Daviess County.
