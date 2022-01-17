Every year at this time, I think of the importance of encouraging everyone to create or revise their will.
Taking the time now and including family in the discussion is the best thing you can do to increase harmony and reduce stress for the family later down the road. A wide audience reads this article.
Farmers and their families as well as the general population use this article for a knowledge gain of local agricultural information. Today’s topic is one that affects everyone; share it later with a family member you know has not read it.
Estate planning by definition is arranging for the use and disposal of your resources and property after your death. It allows you, while living and healthy, to see the total picture. You should resolve to give some time and thought to your plan this year.
The first step is to know what you have and what you own. Itemize what you own, list your liabilities, and determine your net worth. Identify important documents and file them in a secure location.
These may include earnings records, personal and business tax returns, records of real estate and property purchases, and insurance policies.
The second step is establishing some goals for your estate after your death. Obvious, but not always easy, is to initiate a discussion with your spouse, business partners, and children if they are age-appropriate.
Likewise, if 2022 is a review year, initiate discussion now with children if they were young when the initial estate plan was created. These conversations can be uncomfortable for some but are a reality we all face.
Your family will later appreciate getting a plan made now rather than being thrown into resolving an estate on their own after your death.
Cost is associated with a good estate plan. At the same time you put your estate plans on paper, an attorney can prepare some documents that will be valuable if a life-changing injury or illness occurs that leaves you alive but unable to make decisions for yourself.
Electing a durable power of attorney and advanced living directives are an important part of any estate plan.
A certified public accountant may be needed to ensure assets are distributed as you choose with as little tax consequence as possible. Establish your team and meet with them on occasion when large transactions may shift your estate assets and liabilities.
Cost and the conversation are what keep many people from implementing an estate plan, but ask yourself, “If I died tonight…” What would happen to my property?
Who would care for my young children or aging parents?
Would my spouse and children be provided for?
Would the family business continue?
Would the estate settlement be conducted by someone with my family’s interests and needs in mind?
Would estate and inheritance taxes or other legal costs be held to a minimum?
In reality, everyone already has an estate plan. If you do nothing, the state will decide through state law how to dispose of your possessions after your death.
The state law may not transfer your resources in the way you would choose. Your spouse and family members must follow that law and cannot follow what they may know to be your wishes unless you prepare the proper documents.
Dates to Remember
The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office is closed today in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Tomorrow, the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market will have an informational meeting for potential new vendors at the Daviess County Extension Office at 6 p.m. Call 270-685-8480 to sign up.
The Daviess County Extension Office will offer three private pesticide applicator training and certification opportunities. The dates are Jan. 27 at 6 p.m., Jan. 28 at 8 a.m., and Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. Call 270-685-8480 to sign up.
Agriculture Focus at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Rooster Booster Breakfast will be on Feb. 3 at 7:30 a.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center. This event will be co-sponsored by Daviess County Cooperative Extension and Daviess County Farm Bureau. Visit https://chamber.owensboro.com/ for registration information.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
