If you want to say goodbye to Towne Square Mall, this is the time to go out and stroll down memory lane.
It closes Tuesday after 45 years.
• I’m already seeing Halloween decorations around town.
And it’s still two months away.
The folks at PowerReviews are also jumping the gun.
A news release this week says that “Halloween has become a major event, with 87% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday this year.”
The survey found that 30% of us plan to spend $250 or more on Halloween this year.
But 70% of us are trying to spend less this year, reusing existing costumes and buying cheaper candy.
• Bath & Body Works closed its mall store last month.
But it’s planning to open in Gateway Commons late this month or in October.
The retail chain says it plans to have two hiring events in all of its stores on Sept. 23 and Oct. 12.
The goal is to hire 30,000 seasonal workers across the country.
Candidates can also apply online for sales associate positions.
Bath & Body Works has more than 1,820 company-operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 440 international franchised locations.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill is also hiring.
The company has opened more than 250 restaurants this year, and it’s on track to create more than 7,000 new jobs.
As an added incentive to boost its recruiting efforts, the company is offering a $200 referral bonus for those who refer another crew member and a $750 referral bonus for referring an apprentice or general manager.
Chipotle now has more than 3,250 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
