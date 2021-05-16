Most corn fields receive a soil residual herbicide treatment at planting with the intention to return later and apply a post corn emergence herbicide. We are beginning the third week of May.
Corn planted in early April has taken off with later fields not far behind. As temperatures climb, the rate of corn growth increases, quickly closing the optimum herbicide application window.
Each year we see injury caused by misapplying herbicides that are sensitive to corn growth stages. While the injury is usually limited, any damage results in yield decline.
The size of corn is a critical factor in determining when it is safe to apply post-emergence herbicides. Labels of post-emergence herbicides often use plant height or growth stage when discussing the timing of applications.
While this may sound simple, there is some confusion on how to determine the height or growth stage of corn with respect to herbicide applications.
A common method for determining corn height is done by using free-standing plants. When checking individual plants, measure from the soil surface to the arch of the uppermost leaf that is more than 50% emerged.
Because of the variability among corn plants in the same field, it is better to get an average from several plants than relying on only one.
A temptation for some is to measure from the soil surface to the tip of outstretched leaves. The measurements by stretching leaves upward and measuring to the highest leaf tip often lead to a greater height than intended by the herbicide label.
Counting leaf collars is the method we recommend to determine the proper timing of post-emergence herbicide applications. Assessing corn plants by their growth stage is done by counting the number of leaves that have visible collars.
The collar is the part of the leaf that joins the leaf blade to the leaf sheath and appears as a discolored line.
Collars are not evident until the leaves are well developed and emerged from the whorl. So as you look at the plant, count only leaves with visible collars and not the uppermost ones that are still in the whorl.
For example, a plant may appear to have five leaves, but after closer inspection, it may have only three leaves with visible collars and would be considered in the V3 growth stage.
The first true leaf that emerges during seedling development is somewhat oval-shaped and is the reference point for counting leaves. Make sure it is counted.
Often this leaf has deteriorated or possibly been removed from the plant altogether five or six weeks after emergence has passed.
Once plants reach stage V5 (5 leaves with visible collars), the leaf and ear shoot development initiates and a small tassel is started in the growing point.
During tassel initiation, corn will be about 8 inches tall and the growing point will be just at or beneath the soil surface. Once plants reach V6, the growing point and tassel will be above the soil surface and the stalk growth rate increases rapidly.
The growth of the stalk and brace roots will eventually result in the deterioration of the lowest leaves, making it difficult to accurately determine the growth stage.
Staging corn plants that are beyond V6 is possible but more difficult. Dig a plant and cut the stalk lengthwise through the root area. Check for the first elongated internode, which is usually about one centimeter in length.
The first node above this internode is generally connected to the fifth leaf. Once the fifth leaf has been determined, use it as the reference point for counting to the uppermost visible leaf collar.
The use of drop nozzles can limit the risk of injury from certain herbicides, especially as the corn canopy begins to close. Directed applications help in some instances by keeping the herbicide from being applied in the top of the canopy where it will be funneled into the whorl and increase exposure to the growing point.
This is particularly a problem with certain sulfonylurea herbicides.
Always check the product label for crop growth stage recommendations.
2021 Weed RecommendationsThe annual Weed Control Recommendations for Kentucky Grain Crops is one of the most important publications provided by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture. There are still a few of the 2021 books available at the Extension Office.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
