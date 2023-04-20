Established in 1963, Older Americans Month (OAM) is celebrated every May.
Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), OAM is a time for us to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends and strengthen our commitment to honoring our older citizens.
This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our paths as we age.
Here are some ways we can all participate in Aging Unbound:
• Embrace the opportunity to change. Find a new passion, go on an adventure and push boundaries by not letting age define your limits. Invite creativity and purpose into your life by trying new activities in your community to bring in more growth, joy and energy.
• Explore the rewards of growing older. With age comes knowledge, which provides insight and confidence to understand and experience the world more deeply. Expand that knowledge through reading, listening, classes and creative activities.
• Form relationships. As an essential ingredient of well-being, relationships can enhance your quality of life by introducing new ideas and unique perspectives. Invest time with people to discover deeper connections with family, friends and community members.
• Stay engaged in your community. Everyone benefits when everyone is connected and involved. Stay active by volunteering, working, mentoring, participating in social clubs and participating in local senior activities.
Owensboro Health Connections program offers a variety of programs each quarter for older Americans. On May 9, we will host Aging Gracefully, an annual Doc Is In event for older adults. Dr. Collins, DO, our guest speaker, will be offering tips on ways to age gracefully. For more information, please call the Connections office at 270-688-4855.
Melinda Cornell, LSW, is the manager of the Volunteer Services and Connections program at Owensboro Health.
