By Dr. W. Scott Black

By Dr. W. Scott Black

A few years back, a popular song encouraged us, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” For many, that seems easier said than done. Our day-to-day lives are busy and often filled with stressors. Fatigue and burnout are common concerns for many people. As a result, being happy can seem like an impossible goal.

Nevertheless, there has been a lot of work around the science of happiness, and a considerable amount of experience is available to help us create a roadmap as we undertake a journey in pursuit of that goal. Some fascinating work has come from the University of Pennsylvania, where researchers have developed the mnemonic PERMA to help remind us of important points along the road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.