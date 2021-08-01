Reduce possible frustration with starting a new lawn by following key steps from the beginning.
Establishing a new lawn requires soil tillage. An advantage to tilling the soil is the ability to improve it by incorporating organic matter.
The first key is timing. Mid-August through September is the best time to sow grass seed. This time period provides less weed competition compared to the spring and favorable temperature and moisture conditions.
Second, select the best type of grass for our area—tall fescue. It has few insect and disease problems, competes well with most weeds, has good traffic tolerance, establishes relatively easily, has a widespread fertility range, tolerates full sun, adapts to wet and droughty soils or clay and sandy soils, and is recommended for areas with shade.
It is strongly recommended to select a turf-type tall fescue because the lawn will be finer in leaf texture, thicker, darker green, and have a lower mowing requirement compared to Kentucky 31.
Some cultivars of turf-type tall fescue with the best overall performance in University of Kentucky trials are Regenerate, Grade 3, Hemi, Bizem, Fesnova, Catalyst, Bullseye, Falcon IV, Falcon V, Terrano, and Firebird 2. KY31 is better suited for very low maintenance sites or utility turf areas.
Mixtures of tall fescue with other types of grasses are not recommended because coarse and fine textures mixed together make differences in blade widths noticeable. Under optimum conditions, the germination time for tall fescue is 7-10 days.
However, it may take longer when moisture is lacking, when the surface soil temperature remains cold, or even when there are periods of wet/dry conditions.
Germination also takes longer when old or poor quality seed is used or when new seed harvested in the summer is used for a late summer seeding. This seed may have a short-term dormancy factor, slowing down germination for several weeks.
Proper soil preparation is also key. It is easier to amend the soil before the lawn is established.
Adding organic matter to the existing top soil is the best way to improve it. Peat moss, well-decomposed sawdust, compost, and well-rotted and weed-free manure improves soil that is too sandy, contains too much clay, or is compacted.
Use 2 to 3 cubic yards of organic matter for every 1000 square feet of lawn. Spread it evenly over the surface and roto-till or disk it into the upper 6 inches of soil before seeding. Organic matter helps improve water drainage and reduces compaction in clay soils.
Do not work the soil when it is wet because the soil will compact more, thus losing the benefits of the organic matter.
Be sure to have the soil tested before planting the seed to determine the need for lime or fertilizer. Have the soil tested through your county Cooperative Extension Service Office.
Generally, tests are completed in 10 to 14 days. Soil testing may save money and prevent future problems when certain nutrient or pH levels become too high. After applying the recommended amount of lime and fertilizer, which contains at least nitrogen, work it into the top 4 to 6 inches of soil before seeding.
Next, allow the soil to settle in the newly worked area through two or three good rains or irrigations. Drain or fill low spots where water puddles. Good surface drainage is a must! The final seedbed should be firm, but not compacted, and free of large clods and rocks.
Seeding the lawn can be accomplished with a rotary seeder or drop-type seeder and fertilizer spreader. Seeding rate for tall fescue is 6 pounds per 1000 square feet. For uniform distribution of the seed, divide the seed into two equal lots with the second lot seeded at right angles to the first.
The seed should be covered by raking over it lightly or rolling to improve seed-to-soil contact, but avoid making a smooth surface.
Then mulch over the seeded area with clean straw or other suitable material. The mulch should be spread thin enough to expose about 50% of the soil surface. It takes approximately one bale of straw per 1000 square feet of area.
Water the newly seeded area frequently, especially if you do not use mulch. Keep the soil surface moist until the grass seedlings become established.
Mow when the height of the new seedlings is one third higher than the intended mowing height. So if the desired height is 2 inches, mow when the seedlings reach 3 inches.
The recommended height is 2 to 3 inches. Remember to sharpen the mower blade so the grass leaf blade is cut cleanly and not torn. By mowing early and not letting excessive grass accumulate, the texture will be finer, many upright weeds will be killed, and the turf becomes denser.
For more information about establishing a new lawn, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or email annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu. Other lawn care information is available through UK at http://www.uky.edu/Ag/ukturf/lawns.html.
Annette’s TipWhen purchasing seed, look for the words “Certified seed” in a block on the bag or on an attached tag. Certified seed guarantees that what the tag states is in the bag. More information is available in the publication “Lawn Establishment in KY.”
OnGoing EventCelebrate National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 1-7, by visiting the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market at 1205 Triplett St. at the corner of E. Parrish Ave. and Triplett. The Market is open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays until the end of the season.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.