Watching birds through the window brightens a dreary fall or winter day.
While some folks provide birds with food all year, others only feed during the colder, food-scarce months. Dr. Matt Springer, assistant extension professor of Wildlife Management in the UK Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, provides information about feeding birds in the fall and into the winter.
The food and feeders selected to set out depend on the types of birds you wish to attract. Consider, too, whether you want to discourage or encourage squirrels at your feeders.
Different birds prefer different foods. To attract a variety of birds, provide a variety of seeds. Black oil sunflower seed is a favorite of many bird species, including cardinals, blue jays, chickadees, finches, nuthatches, and sparrows. If you are new to feeding birds, start with this seed. It’s inexpensive and available everywhere, from grocery stores to feeder supply outlets.
To dissuade squirrels from plundering the feeders, use safflower. Squirrels will not eat safflower, but cardinals, mourning doves, woodpeckers, blue jays, tufted titmice, finches, and chickadees love it.
The seed is high in fat, fiber, and protein. It’s more expensive than sunflower, but you will get more bang for your buck because the squirrels will not gobble it up.
Goldfinches love thistle or nyjer seed. Because the seed is so small, it requires a special finch feeder. These are usually clear tubes with small holes and perches. Some come with the perches above the holes, which discourages other small birds from eating the seed.
It is also fun to watch finches feed using their unique ability to hang upside down.
Suet is animal fat and a good source of protein. It is usually hung in cages. Suet will attract many birds, but woodpeckers, in particular, love a good suet cake. With their striking plumage, they are a welcomed visitor to the winter garden.
Seed mixes, found anywhere seed is sold, are often popular with beginning birders. They are often the least expensive choice and attract many different birds. Be aware that they can cause quite a mess because birds scatter the seed looking for the type they prefer.
Birds also love other types of food, too, such as pieces of apples and oranges, peanuts, peanut butter, and cracked corn. To avoid squirrels coming to the feeder, avoid these foods.
There are many styles of feeders; the choice often depends on the type of seed offered and the birds you want to attract. House or hopper feeders are good, all-purpose feeders that usually have walls, a platform, and a roof to keep the rain off. Platform or tray feeders are ideal for ground-feeding birds, such as grosbeaks, cardinals, and mourning doves.
They are a good way to lay out a buffet of fruit and nuts. Squirrels will find it very easy to feed from tray feeders, but if safflower is used in them, they will move on.
If you live in an apartment or townhouse, there are feeders available that adhere to the outside of your windows or attach to a balcony.
Squirrel-proof feeders are widely available, but keep in mind that squirrels are smart creatures. They can usually think their way around most obstacles humans set for them. But that can be fun to watch, too.
More birds are attracted by using more than one feeder and placing them in different areas of the yard. It’s a good idea to position feeders near a tree or shrub so birds have nearby cover in the event a predator appears.
On that note, it is not recommended to feed birds if there are outdoor or feral cats in the area. Cats are a major driver in the decline of songbirds and will kill upwards of a billion birds a year.
Clean your feeders once a month. Dirty feeders can promote mold and bacterial growth, which can infect birds and spread disease among neighborhood flocks.
Goldfinches are particularly discerning when it comes to a clean feeder. Once a thistle feeder becomes damp and moldy inside, the birds will avoid it.
A dirty feeder’s foul smell can also attract wildlife you might not want, such as insects, mice, or rats. Clean with a solution of one-part bleach to nine-parts hot water, or use a mild solution of unscented dish soap.
Once you start feeding the birds, it is a good idea to continue doing it regularly throughout winter. Birds need more calories to sustain them through cold winter nights, so they depend on your generosity.
Look for sales. Buying in bulk or stocking up during sales is a good way to save money. Make sure you store your supply in a cool, dry place.
For more information about attracting birds to your yard, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipAnimal manures used as organic matter in the garden should be applied in the fall and incorporated into the soil immediately following application. Fall is the best time because the manure must be applied and incorporated into the soil 120 days before harvest for all crops that have edible portions in contact with the soil. Avoid applying manure to areas where leafy greens will be grown. Raw manure has not been composted and may contain bacteria harmful to humans. A manure pile sitting for several years is still considered raw manure. Do not use cat and dog feces in the garden.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu
