Fall is the ideal time to plant most trees and shrubs.
Soil temperatures during November and December are warm enough for good root growth and cooler air temperatures require less water than in the spring. Care in selecting the site, preparing the planting hole, and proper planting all affect the success of establishing and growing the plants.
Choose the planting site carefully. Will the plant reach maturity without growing into overhead wires, buildings, fences, other plants, and driveways?
Also, make sure the location provides the best growing conditions for the selected plant, such as well-drained soil. Determine if the site is well-drained by conducting a soil percolation test.
Instructions are available through “A Key to Survival of Landscape Plants” (ID-237). Before digging, call 811 to locate underground utilities. They will complete the task in two to three days.
One of the best tips for successful establishment of a tree or shrub is to dig the planting hole at least two and a half times the width of the soil ball.
The wider the planting hole, the more rapidly the new plant will become established and grow. In tightly compacted soil, dig the planting hole four to five times wider than the width of the soil ball to provide loose soil for easier root growth.
Dig the hole to the depth of the soil ball. Score the sides of the planting hole with a spade or shovel to prevent it from becoming slick, which prevents roots from penetrating the soil.
The roots grow around and around in a hole with glazed sides, which could strangle or girdle the tree.
Another important tip is to plant the tree or shrub at the same level it was growing in the field or container, or set it slightly higher than it was growing in the nursery to account for the soil settling. Roots need oxygen to take up water and mineral nutrients from the soil.
The deeper you go, the less oxygen there is. Look for an abrupt change in coloring near the base of the trunk to determine the previous soil line, and plant to that depth or slightly shallower to allow for settling.
You may also need to scratch into the top of the soil ball to find where the roots begin.
At the nursery, you will find trees and shrubs in plastic containers and balled and burlapped. Plastic containers must be removed. Tap the container on the bottom and sides to loosen it from the soil ball. If the container-grown plant material is root-bound, the roots may continue to spiral around within the planting hole.
To prevent this, loosen the roots and straighten them. Plant carefully and spread out the roots.
When handling a balled and burlapped plant, do not drop it off a truck or into the planting hole because the ball will crack and break the roots. Do not pick up the plant by the trunk since the roots cannot support the soil ball’s weight. Carefully move the plant by handling the soil ball.
When planting a balled and burlapped tree or shrub, remove all twine and material around the trunk and root ball. Cut away as much burlap as possible without the ball falling apart while it is in the planting hole. Burlap today may contain synthetic materials that will not degrade in the soil. Remove the wire basket, if present, with wire cutters. Removing these will allow the plant to grow without strangling the trunk or major roots, which could lead to a poor-growing plant and may eventually kill it.
A major key when filling the planting hole is to put back the same soil that came out of the hole. If the soil is amended in a small hole, water could pool in this area and possibly drown the plant, even on a hillside if the soil drains poorly. Amending heavy soils with finished compost, peat moss, or well-rotted, weed-free manure is a good idea only if preparing an entire bed for trees or shrubs.
While back filling the hole with the existing soil, water it to firm the soil. Avoid stomping on the soil, which will cause soil compaction.
Add a layer of mulch 2-3 inches deep around the plant to control weeds, conserve soil moisture, and keep lawn mowers and weed eaters away from the trunk. If the mulch is too deep, the roots will not get oxygen and the tree or shrub will suffocate.
Allow the plant to remain in its new site for one year before fertilizing. Plants generally do better if allowed to recover from the initial shock of transplanting before fertilizer is applied.
If needed, fertilize in the fall of the second year after it is dormant.
For more information about planting trees and shrubs, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip
Only stake trees when there is a likelihood high winds will blow them over. Trunk diameter and strength usually increase faster on unstaked plants, which are allowed to move with the breeze. If staking is necessary for top-heavy trees, using three stakes is suggested. Usually, the stakes can be removed after one year.
Upcoming event
A program about native plants for the birds by Sharon Sorenson is Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance by calling 270-685-8480. In-person seating is limited.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
