Horn and face flies are two important insect pests to manage in pastures. Without proper management, they can reduce cattle weight gain. In addition to being very annoying to cattle, face flies play a role in the transmission of Moraxella bovis, the principal causal agent of bovine pinkeye. This disease is a highly-contagious inflammation of eye parts in cattle.

The incidence of pinkeye in a herd can vary greatly from year to year and usually is greatest during fly season. However, pinkeye also can occur during the winter and without a heavy fly population. English breeds with less pigment around the eyes such as Hereford, Holstein and Shorthorn are more susceptible than those with completely pigmented eyes. Infections are much worse in young animals than old animals.

