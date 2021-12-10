The Owensboro Symphony will be back in full force to celebrate the holidays with the community for their 56th season.
The symphony orchestra will return to the stage after over an 18-month hiatus to hold their annual “Home for the Holidays” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cannon Hall at RiverPark Center.
“This is our first concert of our 2021-2022 season, which is very unusual that we started our season with our holiday concert,” said chief executive officer Gwyn Payne. “But as everyone knows, COVID has made everybody do things a little differently. …We’re thrilled to be back on stage.”
Music Director Troy Quinn said he’s also looking forward to conducting a live performance.
“I’m so excited to be back on the stage with my colleagues and have the audience there,” Quinn said. “It’s going to be a big homecoming.”
“When we talk to patrons on the phone as they’re buying tickets, there’s a lot of excitement about being back,” said Faith Holley, director of administration.
The concert will feature about 14 pieces of music from “The Nutcracker,” Scrooge,” “White Christmas,” and “The Polar Express,” along with holiday sing-a-long and, according to Quinn, some new never heard before pieces complete with interdisciplinary light shows, cameras and visuals.
“We are one million% more than ready,” Payne said. “... I feel like this holiday concert will be probably one of the most special events that we have ever done.”
“It’s going to be a spectacular event,” Quinn said.
Payne notes that music selection will appeal to a wide range of audiences.
“The main thing that I think it achieves is that it connects with so many generations,” Payne said.
The concert will also include performances by the Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Owensboro Symphony Chorus, with the youth orchestra also playing a piece side-by-side with the symphony orchestra.
“That’s a thrill for the young kids to actually get to be inspired and learn from our professional musician right on the stage in concert,” Quinn said.
Due to precautions regarding COVID, the symphony decided to still hold their annual tradition last year, albeit with some format changes by turning their normal festivities into a holiday special “Safe at Home for the Holidays,” which allowed the audience to be able to watch the show through the symphony’s YouTube channel and multiple broadcasts on KET and WFIE’s streaming stations.
While the symphony has still been working throughout the pandemic by holding events such as the outdoor Symphony Stroll and doing community outreach initiatives, Payne is happy that all of the musicians are able to return to form.
“This is like everybody’s coming back home again,” Payne said. “Everyone’s going to be able to do what they love in their home on the stage. It’s an exciting time.”
Though Payne and Quinn are excited for the show, Quinn admits that it is a quick turnaround in terms of rehearsals, which occur only the day before and the day of.
“We go very quickly,” Quinn laughed. “...What people don’t realize is that we put this together in basically a day. And you’re talking about a lot of elements — the soloists, the chorus ….”
Quinn also keeps in mind that it has been quite some time that the musicians have come together.
“We haven’t played in 20 months,” Quinn said. “That’s a long time not to play in RiverPark with the full orchestra and chorus. I think people can expect what they’ve come to expect from the Owensboro Symphony — particularly about the holiday concert (and) all the bells and whistles tradition of our holiday spectacular. So, we left no stone unturned….”
And Quinn notes that he doesn’t do it alone.
“(I’d like to say) how amazing our team is and the staff at the symphony (is) to try to put all this together in basically 24 hours,” Quinn said. “It happens long, long before that — trying to get the players together, getting the schedule, getting the music …. This whole thing, we’ve gone from zero to 60 very quickly post-COVID. …I have a tremendous team behind me to make all this happen. Even though I’m the one-man show on the podium, it is not a one-man show. It is a total team effort.”
The concert will also feature special guest vocalist Tevin Vincent, who will be performing as a soloist singing the traditional classic “Mary, Did You Know?” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” from the 1966 cartoon special “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”
Vincent, a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, Boston Conservatory at Berklee and currently obtaining a master of music degree in vocal performance at University of Kentucky, has performed with the symphony in the past with previous conductor Nicholas Palmer.
“I am excited (and) I am honored,” Vincent said. “...This concert is special in that we’re connecting to people through what we do best, (which) is music — and music is liberating for the soul. So, our jobs as musicians and being back in Cannon Hall is to deliver this music. ...I’m just so honored that we’re singing these holiday classics that just remind me of being a child, being home in front of the fireplace when it’s cold watching holiday classics on a television. It’s just going to be so magical that … all of the pieces connect to everyone at some point in their life.”
“(Tevin) is an example of somebody that was a local that went off and did some really important, successful work and now he’s making a career, and a pretty big career,” Quinn said. “It’s really nice that he has an Owensboro connection and a Kentucky connection. He’s one of our own, so to speak.”
Though the show must go on, safety will still be a priority.
Payne is working closely with RiverPark’s staff in regard to protocols and what guidelines patrons will need to follow.
“It’s going to look a little different than it did back in March 2020,” Payne said. “The RiverPark Center asks that you wear a mask when you enter the building until you reach your seat.”
Masks will also be required if folks leave the hall. Hand sanitizing stations will also be set up in the facility.
Quinn said that the chorus, which usually has about 60 people, has been downsized to 30 and will be masked.
Payne and Quinn know that this may be some folks first experience back to seeing a live indoor performance and hope that the audience walk away tomorrow night with a positive experience, along with “hope and resilience.”
“...Being able to come together and experience this music as a whole, whether it’s our performers on stage or whether it’s our patrons in the audience — whenever the magic of being inside … it’s just a very special thing,” Payne said. “...This holiday concert has been such a tradition … and it’s all the things that you have your memories from your traditions and your family. It’s kind of like taking all of that and building it together (with) that (feeling) of ‘come home’ for the holidays, and we want to share that with our patrons and our guests ....”
“We’ve all had a very difficult last year-and-a-half,” Quinn said. “The moral of the story is that we’re a resilient society and hope for a better future — that whatever problems we have (and) whatever problems people come with … that two hours, they can come and we can put a smile on their face and be touched on their soul….”
Tickets are on sale now at riverparkcenter.org and theoso.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.