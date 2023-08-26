Two years ago, the number of Daviess County’s tobacco acres was still hovering above 1,000.
Daviess County Farm Service Agency’s latest data, however, reported the number of tobacco acres dropped below 500 this year.
According to FSA data, Daviess County planted 1,024 acres in 2021, 746 in 2022 and 461 in 2023.
Jared Stephens, county executive director for the USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Daviess and Hancock counties, said he’s not surprised by the trending decline.
“It’s shrinking quite a bit each year,” he said. “I know some in Hancock County, after the year we’ve had with the hail and all the rain, they said they’re done after this year.”
The decline in smoking, higher cigarette prices and the market shift to vaping or e-cigarettes have all contributed to the fall of a once powerful plant.
Knottsville farmer Aaron Walker, however, is trying to keep tobacco as part of his crop portfolio. He grows both burley and dark tobacco.
“We had intended to increase, but with the wind storms we had early in the spring, we lost some barns,” Walker said. “With the loss of those barns, we really didn’t have anywhere to house it. So I scaled back with few acres.”
Walker grew 10 acres of burley and 11 acres of dark tobacco this year.
“In western Kentucky, we grow a quality of tobacco that’s really unachievable most anywhere else,” Walker said. “…It’s right here where there are hot days and cool nights with the humidity. We have the right humidity and daytime temperatures to make good quality tobacco.”
He expects the demand for dark tobacco will be there for the foreseeable future. It is predominantly used for smokeless products.
“The dark and the burley that I grow is all going to snuff, which is a much more acceptable habit than smoking,” Walker said. “So I think there’s a lot more demand for dark tobacco for that reason.”
Walker sells his tobacco to Altria, which owns multiple subsidiaries such as PhillipMorrisUSA, USA Smokeless Tobacco Co. and Helix Innovations.
“If I could get the tobacco company to support me in barn construction, I’d grow 50 acres of tobacco,” Walker said. “But the barns are the limiting factor when you’re talking about an industry like tobacco that’s a year-to-year thing. They may increase our quota next year or they may decrease it. So without knowing where we’re going to be in 10 years, I don’t want to spend the money on the barns.”
Across the county, West Louisville farmers and brothers Danny, Phil and Tony Ebelhar are growing 48 acres of tobacco — 24 burley and 24 dark.
“We actually have a good tobacco crop this year,” Danny Ebelhar said. “It started out with a lot of stress on it; we had some hail on it. After we started getting some rains, it recovered.”
Despite the positive growing year, Danny Ebelhar is similar to Walker in that he doesn’t know each year if it will be his last as a tobacco farmer.
“As far as what the future holds, who knows?” Danny Ebelhar said. “It’s one of those things we take a year at a time; it still works for us. …As long as we’re still making some money on it, we’ll keep raising it.”
