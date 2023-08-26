TOBACCO TREND

Aaron Walker of Walker Farms in Eastern Daviess County talks about this year’s dark tobacco crop Tuesday in his tobacco field in Philpot. Walker is among the dwindling number of Daviess County farmers who grow tobacco.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Two years ago, the number of Daviess County’s tobacco acres was still hovering above 1,000.

Daviess County Farm Service Agency’s latest data, however, reported the number of tobacco acres dropped below 500 this year.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.