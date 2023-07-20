When Dr. Chris Toler was growing up in Lewisport, getting into the medical profession was always the aim.
“It was something that I always wanted to do,” he said. “I was always really interested in medicine, and it was always sort of a goal, even as a kid.”
After being on the pre-med track at Bellarmine University, Toler received and completed his doctorate of medicine degree and residency training from the University of Louisville School of Medicine and found an interest in obstetrics and gynecology.
He started as a physician within the Owensboro Health Medical Group in the mid-2000s before moving into the leadership sector, with roles including chief medical officer and vice president/chief clinical integration officer.
In 2017, Toler decided to move into value-based care and population health with Lumeris — a value-based care enablement company — working as the chief medical officer for regional operations and health plan markets.
He eventually became the senior vice president and chief medical medical officer for national market operations before leaving in 2022.
Toler is now the co-founder and chief clinical officer for Iron Health, a tech-enabled, virtual care partner that empowers OB-GYNs to improve patient outcomes through an extended care team, beyond OB-GYN care, by offering additional healthcare services backed by Redesign Health and the March of Dimes Innovation Fund. Toler recently helped with the company’s first launch — a virtual behavioral health support service at Summit Medical Specialists in July.
“The physicians at Summit were my old practice partners,” Toler said, “and so I went back and knew that they would … benefit from our services and that we would be a good fit for them.”
Dr. Suzanne Rashidian, co-owner and OB-GYN physician of Summit Medical Specialists, said she was on board when approached about the launch.
“... Over the last almost 12 years of now being in Owensboro, I think we lack in the behavioral health aspect of things,” she said. “There’s definitely a need in our community. We have very limited resources to send patients (to) that need behavioral health (support) ….”
Rashidian believes the service being virtual helps alleviate the stigma that can come from sitting in a waiting room.
“(With it) being virtual, (it allows) patients to do it in the privacy of their own home or wherever they would like to have those conversations,” she said. “It’s what we need.”
Rashidian and Toler said the launch has been a success.
“I think it’s going great,” Rashidian said. “The feedback we’re getting from the patients is that it’s helpful. They do love the fact that it’s virtual and they don’t have to go anywhere.
“Especially for our postpartum patients who have new babies and don’t want to leave their home …, but need help in talking through things with a therapist and a psychiatrist — it’s been well-received.”
“Dr. Rashidian and her whole staff have been amazing to work with,” Toler said, “and the success rate within the first few weeks of launch and the referral rate … has been really great.
“(Summit Medical Specialists is) doing exactly what we’re trying to do across the country. We’re partnering with OB-GYN groups, and we’re getting them to open up services and expand services to their patients that allows them to provide a broader scope of services that they (haven’t) been able to provide on their own, with us being a virtual partner.”
For Toler, he hopes Iron Health’s service will help the staff at practices like Summit not become overwhelmed.
“Physicians in general, but OB-GYNs specifically, are working harder than ever, and they’re experiencing burnout at a very high rate,” he said. “(OB-GYNs) are considered women’s most trusted healthcare providers, so patients are turning to them for a broad range of needs beyond OB-GYN or primary care ….
“These are things that are being added to their plate, and so what we’re trying to do is help them by taking some of things off of their plate but without them having to refer those services out.”
Additionally, Toler said partnering with other practices to provide services, such as behavioral health support, can help patients overcome barriers to have specific needs met.
“I think before the pandemic, during the pandemic and now especially after the pandemic — there’s been a real … increase and demand for behavioral health services,” he said, “and in general, there’s a lack of access to those behavioral health services.
“(This acts) as an access point to get patients engaged, coordinate their behavioral health services and make sure they are receiving the right type of care in conjunction with their OB-GYN.”
Regarding Iron Health’s future, Toler said the company currently has multiple contracts with a number of partners in different states that will be launching its behavioral health support service, along with the company’s other service offerings, which includes primary care, weight management, perimenopause and menopause and remote patient monitoring for pregnancy-related diseases like gestational diabetes and gestational hypertension.
“... What we’re trying to achieve is really a balance between helping physicians with extending their practice and decreasing burnout,” he said, “but also at the same time, being able to provide patients with the things they need and that they’re asking for.
“We’re very patient-focused, and we want to bring patients the care that they need (and) where they need it, and we also want to do that and (have a) partnership with the physicians so that the physicians also benefit from having a trusted partner in their practice.”
Current patients of Summit Medical Specialists can let their provider know they are interested in services through Iron Health to get a referral.
For more information about Iron Health, visit ironhealth.io.
