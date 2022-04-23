It is officially vegetable garden season, with gardeners throughout Daviess County tilling their soil and getting their plants in the ground with hopes for a bountiful harvest.
For the past 25 years, Marlene Hamilton and her family have offered up a variety of both vegetable and ornamental plants at Marlene’s Garden Center, 6264 Kentucky 54, Philpot.
“On our normal year we wouldn’t have hardly half this left,” Hamilton said while perusing rows of tomato plants in one of her greenhouses. “Every so often, we have areal cool, rainy spring, and that is what we are int now, and people are still buying them.”
Hamilton said when it comes to vegetable gardens, tomatoes are probably the most popular items in this area.
“Tomatoes and then your peppers,” she said.
The greenhouse is filled with tomato plants featuring names like Better Boy, Big Beef, Roma and of course the classic heirloom varieties.
“Some people prefer some over others, that is why we have to have so many,” Hamilton said. “We have yellow tomatoes, the golden jubilees, because some people don’t like the acid that is in the red ones and we have grapes, the little ones and the little cherry tomatoes.”
The best selling plants are the Better Boy and Big Beef varieties, she said.
Peppers also seem to be a popular choice for home gardeners.
While they are a popular plant, Hamilton said there can be division amongst people about their pepper preferences.
“Extremely ungodly hot or as mild as you can get,” she said. “So we try to get hot peppers and mild peppers.”
Christopher Thompson, operations and finance manager for Integrity Nursery and Outdoor Living, said tomatoes are without a doubt the most popular vegetable plant for sale at the nursery located at 1100 Burlew Blvd.
“Most (vegetables) grow well in this area,” Thompson said. “Berries are also something that people can successfully grow here.”
While it is more expensive to buy plants than seeds, the price difference works out to about 50 cents more per plant if buying vegetables in a multi-pack,” he said.
Hamilton said that starting a home garden from plants rather than seeds can help ensure a good harvest.
“If you are doing a home garden really by seed, it takes so long and they have to germinate and get up,” she said. “Sometimes with a seed, you don’t get exactly what you are planning on.”
Hamilton said another trend she is noticing is the age of her customers coming into the garden center to purchase plants for a vegetable garden.
“It seems like there are more younger people getting involved in gardening since COVID-19,” Hamilton said. “They will ask what is the best tomato, and we will ask are you wanting to can it, just eat it or make salsa?”
“We try to see what they like and then we work with them that way,” she said. “It seems like some of them have been pretty happy because they come back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.