The members of St. John United Methodist Church welcomed Chris Toney earlier this year as their new senior pastor.
Toney grew up in Elkins, West Virginia, a mountain town of less than 10,000 people that is about an hour-and-a-half south of Morgantown, West Virginia.
“Over time, going to school and everything like that, I felt the call of God in my life at a very early age,” Toney said. “I didn’t pursue that until I was in my mid to late 20s. At that point, I knew that, in order to become a pastor, I had to pursue an education.”
Toney said church has been a part of his life as long as he can remember.
“My parents were very active in getting me into church; anytime the doors were open, I was there, with youth group, Sunday morning, Wednesday evening, Friday evening, stuff like that,” he said. “I was even enrolled in a Christian academy, Christian school, so I had Jesus all the time.
“Looking back, I would say that would be the definitive moments that got me to where I am today, because it was that foundation that always echoed throughout my life.”
His quest to gain an education led him to Northpoint Bible College in Haverhill, Massachusetts, from which he received a bachelor’s degree in theology and church ministries. Toney then decided to go to a seminary. He weighed several options before selecting Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky.
“I found that Asbury fit me best, especially considering that it had Wesleyan Theology, which is one of the main things I was looking for,” Toney said. “Through that, I came to Kentucky and met my wife, who lived in Knoxville at the time.”
After graduation, Toney moved to full-time ministry. He began at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, where he served for three years, learning further about the ministry and observing the role and duties of the senior pastor.
During his time at Settle Memorial, Toney had to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic, with two of his three years there consisting of online worship.
“That was a challenge in and of itself the first two years,” he said. “The last year I was there was more of your typical year in a church, so I got to experience Settle Memorial as it normally is. So that really helped out a lot.”
After three years, it was time for Toney to move to another church and take the reins as senior pastor. Toney said that he wanted to “still experience Owensboro” and was appointed to St. John United Methodist Church.
“Seeing the people there all rally around me and love me despite not being able to attend to their needs (due to COVID), or do the things I’m normally supposed to do, they still were loving,” said Toney of his time with Settle Memorial. “They showed me the love of God, accepted me for who I was, and they were very good to me. Overall, it was definitely a very positive experience with its challenges because of COVID, but in the end I feel like I really grew a lot, and I’m able to handle things a lot better now as opposed to going into Settle.”
Toney said the welcoming nature of St. John congregation has allowed him and his wife to feel the love of coming to a new church. He also said he likes the connected feeling of the city, particularly along the riverfront.
“Owensboro is a great place,” he said. “It has enough amenities of a city, but yet still has that small-town feel about it. I really like that. I like all the events that happen here; there’s always something new to go to, always something new to explore.”
Toney hopes that with each service, people will learn something that can be applied to their lives.
“I’m very happy to be here at St. John,” he said. “This is a very wonderful church, a very wonderful congregation, and we’re hoping to spread the love of God, not just within our congregation, but in our community as well.”
