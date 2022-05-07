While the idea of a graduation gift for incoming college freshmen gearing up for dorm living might bring to mind obvious big-ticket items like a laptop, television and mini-fridge, here is a list of practical gift ideas for first-year college students heading off to school that might not come to mind as easily.
Josh Clary, vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Brescia University, said he recently spoke with some of the school’s graduating seniors
“I asked them, what do you wish you had gotten or known to have bought,” Clary said.
1) Surge protectors
While a surge protector might seem like a pretty simple gift, they are useful tools for helping prevent the destruction of pricy electronic devices.
Clay said they are important for students living in dorms in the Owensboro community because students are not allowed to use traditional electrical cords.
“That is the local fire marshal code, so always check on that kind of stuff,” he said. “Most schools put these lists out to students as well or they will have it on their website.”
2) Laundry Pods
With living away from home for the first time comes a variety of responsibilities that students might not have had to take care of while living with their parents, doing the laundry is one of these things. Laundry Pods make a great practical gift, because they can get a bit pricy and laundry might not be something a student is thinking about.
“Laundry pods re good because those are expensive for students and they have to do their laundry,” Clary said.
3) Wireless earbuds
A set of wireless earbuds like Apple AirPods can be used to enjoy music and podcasts while walking around campus, but are also a practical asset to have for some classes as well.
“Having gone through COVID-19, more classes are online now, so if you have the AirPods you can do your class anywhere essentially,” Clary said.
4) Air-fryer
Air fryers are a convenient way to get that crispy deep fried taste without the hassle of an actual deep fryer. While air fryers can make a great gift for someone preparing to do some dorm room cooking, Clary said it is important to double check that they are allowed at the students college.
“We allow air-fryers, but some schools wouldn’t,” Clary said. “Always check with your residence life office to see what you are allowed to bring.”
5) Picture hanging strips
One element of dorm life is that a lot of colleges and universities either do not allow or significantly limit students hanging pictures and decorations in their dorm room using the time tested hammer and nail. Picture hanging strips offering a great alternative, and they come in a variety of sizes for different specific uses.
6) Mattress topper and cover
A mattress pad is a great gift to help ensure a student is comfortable sleeping on their dorm mattress that is most likely not as plush as the one they are used to at home. A mattress cover to put over the mattress and mattress topper help ensure a sanitary sleeping experience.
“You will want to check with the student on what size because most colleges use twin extra long for their beds,” Clary said.
7) Portable power bank
In a world that increasing relies on being connected to a wireless device and the internet, a portable power bank is a great gift that will help a student charge their electronic device in the middle of a lecture hall or college library.
8) Laundry hamper
First-year college students might have to adjust to toting their laundry a little further than when they lived at home. A quality laundry hamper will help them take care of their laundry, and they won’t be dropping anything in the dorm hallways.
“A good laundry hamper, one with wheels, students said that is a plus,” Clary said.
9) Adjustable bed risers
With a limited amount of space, a set of adjustable bed risers can give a dorm bed just enough lift to add some convenient extra storage.
“If you can lift your bed up, you can create more storage for yourself under the bed because storage is limited,” Clary said.
10) Gift cards
Gift cards are perfect gift to take care of anything a student might have forgotten about or didn’t realize they would need until after they have moved into their dorm. Clary said Target and Walmart are popular amongst college students.
“You don’t always know what you need until you get in there,” Clary said.
