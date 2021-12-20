An addition to the list of property damage in the tornado path was the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center at Princeton which received a direct hit.
Many are familiar with the property that serves as the UK hub for research in beef cattle, grains, tobacco, forages, and horticulture in western Kentucky.
Many have traveled to attend events and field days at the center through the years. In 1980, the Rottgering-Kuegel Agricultural and Extension Building was added. It housed the center’s nearly 50 staff and hosted countless extension and area meetings.
That facility underwent a major renovation, including a new addition — the UK Grain and Forage Center of Excellence, which opened in 2019. More than 25 Daviess County farms, businesses, and individuals supported this effort through direct financial contributions or by purchasing a UK Ag Benefactor Lifetime Membership to the Kentucky Corn Growers Association.
The center was established in 1925 on nearly 1,300 acres of land about one mile from downtown Princeton, which fortunately was just north of the tornado path certainly avoiding additional injury and death.
While the physical structure that housed the UKREC is gone, the center has been, and always will be, vital to Kentucky agriculture.
As a testament to the importance of the center to the state’s agriculture industry, two temporary office buildings and two temporary storage buildings have been placed on location for UKREC personnel.
Fortunately, injuries to employees and students on location during the storm were minimal and no staff was killed. Minimal animal deaths were reported. A video detailing the extent of damage to the station is on my website at https://daviess.ca.uky.edu/tornadorelief.
Numerous counties are dealing with the aftermath of the destructive tornadoes. The UK Cooperative Extension Service is working with area organizations to meet the needs of tornado victims.
Thankfully, the Western Kentucky 4-H Camp in nearby Dawson Springs was beyond the tornado path and is being used to house Kentucky Utility workers, National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and other support personnel. Extension has partnered with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to offer support for affected farmers.
Those who wish to donate farm supplies should contact the Daviess County Extension Office. We will deliver products to the KDA for distribution to farm organizations working to meet the needs of impacted farmers. Other assistance resources are:
Kentucky 4-H has a 4-H’ers Helping 4-H’ers Relief Fund at https://kentucky4hfoundation.org/relief-fund/ that is collecting donations to help affected 4-H members, families, and staff.
The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management is also accepting donations and relief effort volunteer applications. Individuals can donate supplies or apply to volunteer at https://arcg.is/8aqnO.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has partnered with the Kentucky Farm Bureau to develop a GoFundMe account at https://gofund.me/6855c668 to provide monetary support for affected farmers. Donations are tax-deductible.
Individuals who wish to make monetary donations to the tornado victims may do so by donating through UK’s Office of Philanthropy at https://uky.networkforgood.com/causes/9900-cafe-annual-discretionary-fund.
Individuals may donate to help affected UK students at https://uky.networkforgood.com/causes/10124-basic-needs-and-persistence-fund.
The University of Kentucky also offers the C.R.I.S.I.S. (Crisis Relief in Situations Involving Staff and Faculty) Program to help UK employees experiencing personal hardship. UK faculty and staff may request assistance at https://staffsenate.uky.edu/crisis.
Individuals may also mail checks with a comment to support UK CAFE Tornado Relief to UK Philanthropy, P.O. Box 23552, Lexington, KY 40523.
Agricultural Development Fund
The deadline for submitting applications for the Daviess County Agricultural Investment Program was November 30. The Daviess County Agricultural Development Council will meet at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 21, at the Daviess County Extension Office to review recently submitted proposals. As always if you have a unique idea for an additional enterprise or enterprise improvement which is outside CAIP eligible investments, consider completing a KADF Project Application found at https://agpolicy.ky.gov/funds/Pages/program-portal.aspx.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
