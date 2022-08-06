The last great year for tourism spending in Owensboro — and the rest of the country — was 2019.
The state reported that tourists spent $228.49 million here that year.
That was up $9.97 million from a year earlier.
Then, COVID hit in 2020 and tourism took a nose dive.
But tourists returned last year.
The latest state report says that they spent $227.3 million here in 2021.
Hancock saw $7.5 million in tourism dollars; McLean had $3.3 million; Muhlenberg, $43.5 million; and Ohio, $23.7 million.
Statewide, tourists spent $11.2 billion in 2021.
• Gas prices continue to slide down.
The cheapest gas in town Friday was $3.26, and the average price here was $3.40.
AAA said the state average was $3.407, and the national average was $4.683.
Two months ago, our average was $4.683.
• Nation’s Restaurant News this week published a list of the 10 largest restaurant chains in America, based on the number of locations.
We have all 10.
From first to 10th are Subway, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’, Taco Bell, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Wendy’s and Dairy Queen.
• CNBC recently reported that U.S. retailers had announced plans to open 4,432 stores — and close 1,954 so far this year, according to data from Coresight Research.
So, despite inflation, supply chain issues and all the rest, more than twice as many stores are opening than closing.
• Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is continuing to grow.
The chain recently opened its 450th store — in Overland Park, Kansas.
It’s been opening 50 to 55 stores each year, heading toward a goal of at least 1,050 stores.
• Jack Kleinhenz, the National Retail Federation’s chief economist, says he’s not worried about a recession.
ChainStoreAge.com reported this week that he said, “Our view is that while the economy is functioning at a slower pace, it is likely to avoid a recession this year.
“Despite ongoing uncertainties, we believe the underlying strength of the economy is strong enough to deal with inflation and keep a recession at bay — or short-lived even if we are wrong.”
The report said, “A critical indicator that could signal the onset of a recession would be a significant downturn in employment, Kleinhenz said. But the unemployment rate stood at 3.6% in June, nearly half a percentage point lower than the beginning of the year and only slightly above the 50-year pre-pandemic low of 3.5% seen in January 2020.”
NRF still continues to expects 2022 retail sales will grow between 6% and 8% over 2021.
