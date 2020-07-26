Looks like Towne Square North is getting a facelift.
DL Morse & Associates picked up a permit last week for a facade improvement there.
Cost was listed at $290,480.
• Charter Communications has opened a new Spectrum Store at 2594 Calumet Trace in Gateway Commons
It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The company said the store offers “the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile.”
Spectrum said it has opened 14 new and remodeled stores in Kentucky in the past two years.
• Aldi said last week that it plans to open 70 more stores in the next year.
No locations were listed.
But they have at least considered The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica — the old Texas Gas property — for a second Owensboro store in the past.
• A new report from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says that jobs in health care are expected to jump 12% over the next decade.
That’s about twice the average rate for all other jobs in the state.
The study projects that Kentucky will create more than 23,000 new jobs in health care by 2029.
• A June statistical report says the movie industry has lost $10 billion worldwide so far in for 2020.
• SocialCatfish.com says Kentucky ranked 30th in most data breach victims among the states last year.
The study said we had 369 such incidents.
California topped the list with 5,377, followed by Florida at 3,104, Texas at 2,842, New York at 2,001 and Pennsylvania at 1,201.
South Dakota had the fewest at 52.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.