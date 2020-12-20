Santa’s Toys in Heartland Crossing is more than a toy store.
It’s also the Schmidts’ 401(k).
It’s part of a lifestyle change that Mark and Heidi Schmidt and their children, Hunter and Emily, made nearly five years ago.
Schmidt said, “We’re from Pennsylvania. My previous jobs kept me away from home six months out of the year. The pay was good, but there was no time with my wife and kids.”
He said, “My 401(k) wasn’t doing anything and there is no loyalty in corporate America. I always wanted to own a toy store. So we started saving money for a toy store. We put our house up for sale and got a call an hour later that someone wanted it.”
That seemed to be a sign that they were on the right track.
“My wife watched ‘House Hunters’,” Schmidt said. “She saw something about a town in Indiana called Santa Claus. I was working somewhere in Tennessee or Kentucky then, so I drove 10 hours to check it out. It was different from what we were used to. The people were friendly.”
So, the family decided to head west to southern Indiana and started over.
“Everything went smoothly and we made the move,” Schmidt said.
And soon Santa’s Toys was open in Santa Claus, Indiana.
“We’ve expanded the store since then,” Schmidt said. “But we’ve done all we can do there. So we started planning for a second store.”
He said, “We knew it had to be in Owensboro because that was where we shopped. We love it here. We’re a mom and pop surrounded by corporate stores. This is our 401(k).”
The store opened on Nov. 14, but the pandemic put the grand opening on hold until next year.
But Christmas shoppers are finding it, Schmidt said.
“People are thrilled when they come in,” he said. “The other store gets more traffic during the year because of tourists visiting Holiday World. But we want to add more color to this store and make it more fun. We’ll expand in the future if sales grow.”
Shoppers won’t find the movie and TV tie-in toys in Santa’s Toys.
Children playing with these toys have to use their imagination and make up stories themselves, Schmidt said.
The Schmidts sell specialty toys — or as Schmidt says, quality toys.
“We could make 10 times more with mass market toys,” he said. “But we don’t want to do that. We want to sell quality toys. They’ll sell you a $20 car that costs $2 to make because of all the middle men. We buy directly from the factories and our prices are lower.”
The shelves hold such things as Yahtzee, Clue, Monopoly, paddle balls, rubber dinosaurs, giant stuffed animals, “Harry Potter” games, lava lamps, Unicorn Snot Lip Gloss, Pokémon and Strawberry Shortcake.
Schmidt said, “We’ll consider a third store if business continues to grow. But we don’t want to get so busy that we don’t see each other.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.