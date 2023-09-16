For 14 years, the Cecilia community has come together to honor a beloved friend by riding tractors around the area.
They carried on that tradition last Sunday. Wayne Powell, one of the tractor drivers at the Louis Crosier Memorial Tractor Ride, said Crosier was a dear friend.
“The tractor community comes out and remembers him, what he was and what he represented in the community,” Powell said. “I think it’s a good idea to raise money to help someone in the Ky. 86 fire district with a scholarship.”
The Louis Wayne Crosier Memorial Scholarship Fund is raised from organizers at the event collecting donations and is awarded to a student or students who live in the Ky. 86 Fire Department district.
According to Glenn Harrington, one of the tractor ride’s co-founders, it was a perfect day to ride and remember.
“Louis meant a lot to our community, was instrumental in starting the Ky. 86 Fire Department, but most of all he was just our friend,” Harrington said. “I just hope people enjoy the ride and the day.”
Besides his family commitment and community work, Crosier was known as a mechanic working for International Harvester as a tractor and farm equipment mechanic in Cecilia for 44 years.
According to Crosier’s best friend Charlie Williams, Louis worked on a third, if not half of the tractors, in the ride over his 40 years at the garage.
“He would just be proud to see everybody, talk to them, and look at every tractor with 49,000 questions asked to him,” Williams said. “From time to time at the graveyard, I’ll go talk to him and sometimes he’ll come and tell me what to do.”
Sarah Bunnell, Charlie Williams’ daughter, said the ride is special for everyone in the community.
“I think it’s a great way to spotlight agriculture as well as the community spirit,” Bunnell said. “There are people coming from all across the county today who know people or may not know anybody, but by the end we’re all friends and family together having fun.”
The first stop on the ride was the Elizabethtown Regional Airport-Addington Field for an airport tour before the tractors parked at Central Hardin High School and the drivers grabbed a bite to eat at one of the nearby fast-food restaurants.
The ride’s final stop was Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens off Leitchfield Road to visit Crosier’s grave before the tractors headed back to Cecilia with their memories.
Connor Wilkerson can be reached at 270-505-1413 or cwilkerson@thenewsenterprise.com.
