Country musicians Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker will make a stop at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow at Owensboro Sportscenter as part of their joint tour.
Lawrence and Walker will be joined by special guest Randall King.
Since debuting in 1991 with his album “Sticks and Stones,” Lawrence has continued to dominate the charts and hearts of fans and listeners, landing 40 singles on the Billboard Country charts with hits like “Can’t Break It to My Heart” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” while releasing a slew of top five country albums including the two-time platinum record “Alibis,” along with “I See It Now,” The Coast Is Clear” and “Strong.”
His latest record “Hindsight 2020, Volume 3: Angelina” was released in January.
Walker’s 1993 debut of the song “What’s It to You” and follow-up “Live Until I Die” both reached number-one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. His self-titled debut album reached the top 10 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and eventually certified platinum.
Walker has since gone on to have numerous number-one country songs and top-five country albums with platinum records “If I Could Make a Living,” “Rumor Has It” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.”
In July 2021, Walker released his latest project “Texas to Tennessee.”
Lawrence and Walker made the announcement of their tour last year, which started earlier this month at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The concert at the Sportscenter will be their final stop before resuming the tour with three more shows in May, concluding at The Cotillion in Wichita, Kansas.
Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com and at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office.
Parking will be $10 for the Sportscenter’s parking lot and is available for advance purchase at OwensboroTickets.com or cash only on the day of the show.
