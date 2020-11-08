Trade continues to be a hot topic affecting agriculture markets and is certainly part of the political debate.
Dr. Will Snell, extension professor in College of Agriculture Department of Agricultural Economics, wrote the following article about the relatively large trade deficit the U.S. economy faces given our appetite for cheaper products from overseas suppliers.
Through August 2020, the value of U.S. agriculture imports has exceeded the value of U.S. ag exports by $3.3 billion. If this continues, it would be the first time since 1959 that U.S. agriculture experienced an annual trade deficit. The U.S. achieved a record $40.1 billion ag trade surplus in 2013 and averaged a surplus of $37.7 billion during the prosperous 2010-2014 period.
The U.S. ag trade deficit has been deteriorating for several years, not because of slumping ag exports, but primarily due to escalating imports. Ag exports have been relatively flat in recent years, around $140 billion, down 3% so far in 2020, after setting a record level of nearly $150 billion in 2014. The value of U.S. ag imports has increased annually since 1987, except during the Great Recession in 2009.
Policymakers and farm organizations were hopeful that recent trade agreements with China, Japan, Mexico, and Canada (USMCA) would boost U.S. ag exports.
While U.S. agriculture benefitted from the revised NAFTA that retained zero ag tariff levels negotiated in the early 1990s for most ag commodities entering Mexico and Canada, trade analysts project that improved market access for dairy, poultry, and wheat under the USMCA will only provide modest export gains for U.S. agriculture in our two largest international markets.
So far in 2020, Canadian purchases of U.S. ag products have remained relatively flat, but the severely depressed Mexican economy, due primarily to COVID-19, has caused U.S. ag exports to Mexico to plummet 9% with notable losses for U.S. beef, pork, and soybeans.
A lot of the trade optimism for U.S. agriculture in 2020 focused on the U.S./China Phase One trade agreement where the Chinese committed to importing $36.5 billion U.S. ag products in 2020. This compares to a record level of $25.9 billion of U.S. ag export to China in 2012 which fell to $9.1 billion in 2018.
Through August, U.S. ag exports to China totaled $9.2 billion so far in 2020, with U.S. pork being the lead story as the world’s largest pork consumer continues to rebound from the African swine fever which decimated the Chinese pork sector in 2018 and 2019.
U.S. grain exports are generally slow during the spring months as China purchases readily available grain from South American crops.
Reports indicate that new crop sales of U.S. soybeans, corn, and sorghum to China have recently been very brisk. Despite strong export activity in the past two months, U.S. ag exports to China are still projected to fall below Phase One targeted levels, unless U.S. ag exports accelerate considerably in the last quarter of 2020.
Imports generally account for 15-20% of U.S. food consumption. The demand for imported food is dependent on many factors including the cost of imported food, domestic food supplies, and changing consumer preference.
Of course, there are imports of items not generally produced in the U.S. such as coffee, tea, cocoa, bananas, and a market for imported wines, cheeses, snack foods, and forest products.
Over 90% of the U.S. consumption of seafood along with tropical products and spices are imported with a relatively large portion of fruit juices, rice, tree nuts, fruits/vegetables, and sugar being supplied by foreign producers.
Imported beef accounts for around 11% of U.S. beef consumption, with some imported beef products certainly competing directly with U.S. beef production.
A large percentage of the imported beef is trim, which is blended with fattier U.S. trim to produce ground beef for American consumers. This likely allows the U.S. beef sector to sell higher-value muscle cuts. U.S. red meat imports are up nearly 10% in 2020, which was likely caused by the tightness of U.S. meat supplies in the spring as a result of COVID-19-induced plant closures.
A recent report released by the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office and USDA indicates that accounting for reported, not yet official sales over recent months, China has met 71% of their trade obligations under the Phase One agreement. Official trade data reports in the coming months will verify if these reported sales are realized.
