According to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), an estimated 28.8 million Americans will experience an eating disorder at some point in their lifetime.
For many, that statistic may be shocking. But this statistic is an unfortunate reality for those who struggle with or support someone with an eating disorder.
Each year, February is recognized as National Eating Disorder Awareness Month. Eating disorders are complex mental and physical disorders involving severe disturbances in eating behaviors, thoughts and emotions that negatively impact health, ability to function and quality of life. They can affect anyone, regardless of age, race, gender, size, weight or background.
The American Psychiatric Association has developed criteria for the diagnosis of several eating disorders, including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, rumination disorder and other specified feeding and eating disorders.
Common signs of eating disorders include preoccupation with weight, food, calories, nutrients or dieting; a new obsession with eliminating certain foods or starting fad diets; discomfort when eating around others; significant changes in portions eaten; noticeable fluctuations in weight, either up or down; menstrual irregularities; mood swings; extreme concern with body image; and withdrawal from loved ones and activities.
There are also signs and symptoms unique to each type of eating disorder. It’s important to realize that eating disorders can occur at any weight or size.
According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, only 6% of people with eating disorders are considered “underweight.” In addition, all eating disorders can cause significant physical and psychological harm. No eating disorder is “less dangerous” than another.
It’s important to note the difference between eating disorders and “disordered eating.”
Individuals with disordered eating may demonstrate some of the same behaviors as those with eating disorders, such as frequent dieting; feelings of guilt or shame associated with eating; preoccupation with food, weight or body image; and use of exercise, food restriction or fasting to “make up for eating.” However, individuals with disordered eating may not meet the American Psychiatric Association’s criteria for an eating disorder diagnosis.
Regardless, disordered eating can negatively impact physical and mental health, and many individuals with eating disorders report that their condition began with disordered eating behaviors. Seeking professional help from a registered dietitian can help individuals with disordered eating normalize their relationship with food before these behaviors worsen.
Perhaps you suspect you have an eating disorder or know someone who may have an eating disorder. What is the first step toward recovery? First, recognize that eating disorders are not a choice — they are mental health conditions. One does not choose to develop an eating disorder.
Research has found that 28-74% of the risk for eating disorders is hereditary. Recognizing this can lessen the guilt and stigma that individuals with eating disorders may feel and empower them to seek help.
The next step is to find a treatment team. Typically, an eating disorder treatment team includes a physician who provides medical oversight, a registered dietitian who provides nutrition counseling and a mental health professional who provides mental health counseling. It’s also essential to obtain a personal support system, whether it consists of family, friends, co-workers or other loved ones. This support system offers crucial encouragement, assistance, and accountability
throughout recovery.
If you or someone you love is struggling with an eating disorder, there are local organizations that want to help you on the road to recovery. Aubrey’s Song Foundation is a local nonprofit organization that helps individuals find an eating disorder treatment team and decide what level of treatment is appropriate for them. They also offer monthly support groups for caregivers of those with an eating disorder. To learn more, visit them at AubreysSong.org or call them at 270-852-6514.
If you need a dietitian to help with eating disorder recovery or disordered eating behaviors, the dietitians at the Owensboro Health Healthpark would love to help you. To learn more about our services, please call us at 270-688-4804.
Lexi Wright, RDN, LD, is an outpatient and wellness dietitian with Owensboro Health’s Community Education and Wellness Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.